WACO — Trent West was not concerned about his team’s slow start.
Representing Belton one final time as a member of the Red team in Saturday’s 14th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl football game, the former Tigers defensive back saw his squad allow 21 consecutive points after recording the opening touchdown.
Early in the third quarter, however, the momentum shifted.
Sparked by Hamilton standout Taylor Long’s 64-yard touchdown run and a successful 2-point conversion from Hillsboro’s Frankie Montoya with 8:25 remaining in the period, Red began its rally on the way to a 22-21 victory over Blue.
Despite having met many of his teammates just days prior, West had no doubts about their abilities.
“Our team is full of tough football players,” he said. “We did not come out here for a playful game. We came out here to play football. So at halftime, we went into the locker room, got our heads right, and then we came back out and turned things around.”
Red struck first, needing less than 4 minutes to get on the scoreboard after Holy Trinity Catholic’s Trent Lockhart recovered a Blue fumble on the opening possession.
Moments later, the turnover was converted into points when Clifton’s Robert Goodman found Whitney’s Kolt Byrd for a 5-yard touchdown pass to cap a five-play, 32-yard drive.
Blue responded immediately on the ensuing possession with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Rogers’ Riley Dolgener to Granger’s Johnny Ryder to tie the score.
In the second quarter, Blue took control on a 2-yard touchdown run from Blooming Grove’s Levi Hopper before inflating the cushion to 21-7 with 9:22 remaining in the third quarter when Dolgener threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Bartlett’s Jay Polynice.
Blue crossed midfield just once the rest of the way and did not score again.
After Long’s 64-yard TD sprint and the ensuing 2-point conversion brought Red within 21-15, it needed only 3:12 to find the end zone again as Goodman broke free for a 34-yard score to provide the game’s final points.
Goodman was named the game’s most valuable offensive player after completing 11 of 14 passes for 52 yards to go with his rushing efforts.
The game’s defensive MVP plaque was awarded to Ryder.
While the game allows recently graduated seniors across a 12-county region in Central Texas to take part in one final game before moving on to college, there is more to the Victory Bowl.
Participants stay with host families while taking part in bonding experiences, including fellowships, community service projects and team-building exercises along with team practices and clinics.
For West, who shared the Red sideline with former Belton teammates Seth Morgan and Jackson Engelke along with Temple’s Nyles Moreland, it was a moment he will cherish.
“To get one more game with them, get to hang out with them all week and get to bond with them a little more before we all break up was really fun,” West said.