It took a couple of early losses in district play to wake up Lake Belton. Once they figured things out, the Broncos recovered quite nicely.
Nice enough to win a second straight district title, in fact.
While Lake Belton head coach Cory Beckham isn’t ready to say his team has hit its peak, it is safe to say the Broncos are rounding into postseason form after they put up a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnet on Tuesday at Bronco Park to clinch their second straight District 19-4A title in as many years as a program.
It marked the 11th straight win for the Broncos (19-7, 12-2), who haven’t lost since dropping their first two league games in mid-March to Salado and Taylor.
Following that surprising start to the league docket, Lake Belton went back to the drawing board and came up with a master plan.
“I wanted to examine why do you think that we have lost some of these games, and we pinpointed offensively we were striking out too much,” said Beckham, whose team fanned 24 times in those losses. “The next time we played those same two pitchers, we cut the strikeouts down to 10 and that’s a big difference. When you put the ball in play, you have more opportunities for scoring.”
The Broncos have done plenty of that since, outscoring opponents 91-30 during their winning streak.
Though the hits were harder to come by Tuesday — Lake Belton managed only three — the Broncos struck out only four times, using the time-tested postseason formula of pitching, defense and timely offense to set the tone against the Bulldogs (10-12-1, 7-7).
Lake Belton also took advantage of a pair of Burnet errors in the second inning when Clint Beck made the Bulldogs pay with a two-out single to give the Broncos a 2-0 edge that stood the rest of the way.
It was the lone hit through the first five innings for the Broncos, who added a Mason Gerrard double and Malaki McGehee single in the sixth.
“I was thinking (a) line drive up the middle scores two, and that’s all I really needed to do,” Beck said of his game-winning hit, his second in district play. “Our pitchers were shoving. They were throwing strikes. We’ll win a lot of games if we keep doing that.”
The Broncos denied a couple of scoring chances for Burnet in the following two innings as starter Connor Bartz did a good job of pitching through trouble.
The Bulldogs got their first runners in scoring position in the third before Bartz retired Dash Denton on a harmless fly to right to snuff out the rally.
An error and back-to-back singles by Burnet’s Bradyn Ellet-Clark and Ralston Vance loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but Bartz sat down the next three Bulldogs on strikeouts.
Bartz struck out seven and walked none in four innings of work. He was relieved by Beck, who combined with Mason Law for three innings of two-hit ball to seal the win for the Broncos.
“That really set the tone for us,” Beckham said of Bartz, who was limited on the mound early in the season with arm fatigue. “They had scoring opportunities on us multiple innings, and he pitched his way out of it. It wasn’t just the defense. He got a couple of big strikeouts and helped get us out of those jams and that’s hard to do.”
After the game, the Broncos hoisted a golden glove-shaped trophy and posed for pictures on the mound with family and friends. As far as they’re concerned, however, it’s just the beginning.
“We knew we were the (district) favorite coming into the season with all the returning players,” Beckham said. “Our goal was more than a district championship, but we did feel like that’s something that was our first goal, obviously. We feel like we’re in a good place heading into the playoffs and we’ll see how it goes. I feel confident in our chances.”
Lake Belton closes the regular season Friday night at Burnet before focusing on its bi-district series with Manor New Tech in a rematch of last year’s first round, which the Broncos swept with lopsided wins of 16-2 and 23-0.
The best-of-three series will begin with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader at Georgetown East View on May 6. A third game, if needed, would be played at 11 a.m. on May 7, also at Georgetown East View.