Without any live events during these stressful times, the Telegram sports staff hopes to provide readers over the coming weeks with the next best thing — memories of some of the area’s best games from the last decade.
Our staff culled through thousands of contests that took place between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019, and has chosen 16 of the greatest games covered in person by Telegram writers.
Those 16 games will be placed in a bracket — think March Madness — and readers will vote at tdtnews.com for which ones they believe are the best through all four rounds spread across four weeks until only one game remains as the readers’ choice as the decade’s greatest game.
Recaps of each game, as well as the bracket, will appear in the print edition and online. The first round’s eight head-to-head matchups will be in Saturday’s edition, and first-round voting will run from 12:01 a.m. Saturday until 11:59 p.m. on April 22.
Once the polls close and the first-round winners have been determined, those eight games will be pitted against each other in the quarterfinal round — with more in-depth stories — for which voting will begin April 25. Semifinal voting will start May 2, and voting for the final round will begin May 9.
We hope all of this will give readers a chance to relive some exciting memories, and thanks for reading.