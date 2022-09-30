BELTON — A week after winning in a rout, Lake Belton didn’t want the party to end Friday night.
So, Connor Crews, Micah Hudson and the rest of the Broncos made sure it didn’t.
Lake Belton picked up where it left off seven days prior, using another dominant first half and season-high outputs from standout receiver Hudson as the Broncos took care of Cleburne 58-27 in a District 4-5A-I game at Tiger Field.
It marked the second straight commanding win for Lake Belton (5-1, 3-1), which began its first league docket with back-to-back one-point outcomes in an overtime nod against Red Oak and a last-second loss to Killeen Shoemaker.
The Broncos have had no such drama since then.
Though Cleburne (0-6, 0-4) never backed down — even outscoring Lake Belton by six points in the second half — the damage had already been done, and this one was never in doubt as Lake needed just 34 seconds to score its first touchdown despite kicking off to start the game.
Crews gave his team a lead it didn’t relinquish when he ran it in from 14 yards out on a quarterback keeper around the right side just two plays after Selman Bridges set up the Broncos in prime field position when he jumped a hitch route to intercept a Landry Shields pass on the second play from scrimmage.
“I feel like my pick was a real boost for our defense and I feel like after that, we settled into the game,” Bridges said of his team-best second interception of the season. “We weren’t nervous. We were all good. I feel like that just sparked it and we just took off.”
Crews then found Hudson for a 16-yard gain on the first of eight first-half connections for the pair to set up the scoring run.
Crews completed 14 of 22 passes for 237 yards. Most of them went to Hudson, who finished with nine catches for 189 yards — both season highs, including a 51-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run midway through the second quarter as Lake scored five touchdowns on seven first-half possessions to build a comfortable 37-0 halftime cushion.
“That was our main goal this week, just attack them with speed,” Crews said. “We have some fast receivers, so just give our guys the ball and let them work.”
Never was that more apparent than on Crews’ lone scoring toss, which Hudson gathered near the line of scrimmage on the right side before cutting back across the middle of the field, and making multiple Yellow Jackets defenders miss before running into the end zone.
“I threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage and he ran 50 yards for a touchdown, so that was pretty obvious of what the game plan was when that happened,” Crews said.
The Broncos’ balanced offensive attack also included 240 yards and seven touchdowns rushing as Lake churned out a season-best 499 total yards.
Tristan Robin (11 carries, 53 yards) scored three times — all in the first half on runs of 5, 4, and 2 yards — to give the senior five rushing scores in the last two weeks.
Crews also tacked on a TD on a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal late in the third for his team-best seventh rushing touchdown of the year.
D’Arius Wilkerson (eight carries, 58 yards) and Floyd Bristol (eight carries, 86 yards) also got in on the touchdown party, each with scoring runs in the third quarter.
All of Bristol’s season-high yardage total came in the fourth quarter.
“Our kids did a really good job of flying around, playing four to six seconds each play — and executed really, really well,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said.
After managing only 47 yards by halftime, Cleburne made some noise in the second half, scoring points on all of its possessions but one. It amounted to nothing more than treading water as the Yellow Jackets still struggled to stop the Broncos, who tallied three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Cleburne wound up with 300 yards, getting a pair of touchdown throws from Shields, who completed 10 of 23 passes for 196 yards.
“I was proud of how the kids answered the third-quarter call, too,” Cope said. “(Cleburne head coach Jim Woodard) is doing a good job trying to build a program over there, so I understand what he was doing throwing the ball. But at the end of the day, we came out with a 31-point win and now we have a chance to get ready for a really good Killeen team.”
LAKE BELTON 58, CLEBURNE 27
Cleburne 0 0 17 10 — 27
Lake Belton 16 21 21 0 — 58
LB — Connor Crews 14 run (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Tristan Robin 4 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Safety; sack in end zone
LB — Robin 3 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 51 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Robin 2 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — James Reynolds Jr. 42 interception return (Anthony Terronez kick)
LB — D’Arius Wilkerson 12 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — Terronez 24 field goal
LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — Dorian Potter 43 pass from Landry Shields (Terronez kick)
LB — Floyd Bristol 40 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — Logan Schroyer 6 pass from Shields (Terronez kick)
Cle — Terronez 32 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Cle LB
First downs 15 22
Rushes-yards 45-104 37-240
Passing yards 196 259
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-23-1 16-24-1
Punts-average 5-25.0 1-21
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-88 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Cleburne: Jayshaun Scales 25-73, Potter 8-32, Jaygen Wells 6-8, Shields 6-(-9); Lake Belton: Bristol 8-86, Wilkerson 8-58, Robin 11-53, Crews 5-29, Brady Johnson 2-20, Hudson 1-1, Joshua Mallard 1-(-3), DJ Tolbert 1-(-4).
PASSING — Cleburne: Shields 10-23-1-196; Lake Belton: Crews 14-22-1-237, Johnson 2-2-0-22.
RECEIVING — Cleburne: Potter 3-106, Malachi Cunningham 5-74, Schroyer 2-16; Lake Belton: Hudson 9-189, Cash Robin 2-32, Jaydon Leza 2-15, Chase Thorp 1-14, Hayden Nix 1-8, Wilkerson 1-1.