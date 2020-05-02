It’s the gridiron vs. the diamond. Texas’ most popular sport vs. America’s pastime.

A bracket of 16 great games covered in person by Telegram writers over the past decade has been trimmed to four through voting by our readers, who have cast 2,589 votes through two rounds and selected two football games and two baseball games as quarterfinal winners.

The four semifinalists (with quarterfinal voting percentages) are:

Temple vs. Aledo state championship football game (53 percent);

Jarrell vs. Elkhart state semifinal baseball game (77 percent);

Temple vs. Belton district football game (62 percent);

Troy vs. Salado regional final baseball game (57 percent).

The next round pits one football game against one baseball game, with Temple-Aledo going head-to-head against Jarrell-Elkhart, and Temple-Belton squaring off against Troy-Salado.

One semifinal is a back-and-forth shootout for a football state title against a baseball state semifinal that needed six extra innings to determine a winner. The other is a three-overtime district football battle between old rivals against a tense baseball regional final rematch of two local teams.

Those are stout matchups, and it’s up to our readers to again decide which games survive in a quest to determine the past decade’s greatest game. On the next page is a bracket that shows how the semifinalists reached this point, as well as a new story about each of them.

The semifinal polls are open at tdtnews.com — they close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday — and the winners of the two matchups based on readers’ votes will advance to the final.

Thanks for voting, and enjoy the final four.