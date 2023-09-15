ARLINGTON — The Temple Wildcats have searched for a spark the past few weeks as they struggled to consecutive lopsided losses, and it appeared they found that spark late in the second quarter Friday night against Arlington Martin.
Sophomore defensive end Jamarion Carlton returned an interception 15 yards for a game-tying touchdown, then senior nose guard Ayden Brown picked off a pass 2 minutes later and rumbled 33 yards for a TD and a 27-20 Temple lead.
But even with those rare back-to-back defensive gems, momentum proved fleeting for the Wildcats.
Previously winless Martin struck quickly for a long touchdown pass to forge a 27-all halftime deadlock, then Brandon Smith returned a fumble 76 yards for the Warriors’ go-ahead TD early in the third quarter.
Temple managed to pull even once more when it answered on Josiah Harrison’s 70-yard touchdown sprint, but Martin turned to its rushing attack to score three more TDs and defeat the Wildcats in a 55-41 shootout at Choctaw Stadium.
“When you play your guts out for the first time, you’re going to make the same mistakes as you made in Week 1 when you’re not playing your guts out. I thought we played harder tonight,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said after the Wildcats (1-3) absorbed their third straight loss since a 57-34 victory at McKinney Boyd. “Did we play hard? Yeah. But are we at a point when we’re going to praise that? That’s what you’re supposed to do.
“We made some atrocious mistakes, but we played some good ball. In the second quarter, we played the best 8-minute stretch we’ve had in a long time. I don’t know that we’ve ever scored two (consecutive) defensive touchdowns.”
Temple, seeking its 11th straight playoff appearance, begins District 12-6A competition against Bryan at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Senior slasher Harrison rushed for 164 yards, including TDs of 9, 70 and 11 yards. Junior Christian Tutson caught an 85-yard TD pass from senior Damarion Willis 4 minutes into the game, helping the Wildcats begin their comeback from a 13-0 deficit with only 2:40 gone.
Martin junior quarterback Brooks Brigance rushed for 87 yards, highlighted by second-half TDs of 16 and 18 yards as the Warriors (1-3) gave head coach Chad Rives his first win. Martin moved to 3-0 against Temple in the last four seasons.
Carlton said the Wildcats proved something to themselves with a more determined week of practice and a feistier game performance.
“We still have some improvement left to make in practice, but we came out here and played our hearts out the whole game. We made a promise to our coaches and ourselves,” said Carlton, whose line lost Brown to a late knee injury. “We gave it our all and just didn’t finish out on top.”
Making its debut at the Texas Rangers’ former ballpark, Temple had an extremely difficult start. On the first snap, Martin’s Konye Frazier ran right on a well-blocked sweep and sprinted 62 yards for a touchdown only 17 seconds into the game.
With the Wildcats at their 42-yard line on their first possession, a Willis pass was deflected and intercepted at the 50 by cornerback Zavien Abercrombie, who dashed untouched for another TD and a 13-0 Martin advantage with 2:40 gone.
Temple got on the board when Willis found Tutson behind the secondary, and the receiver caught Willis’ throw in stride en route to an 85-yard TD strike and a 13-7 game.
Three minutes later, Harrison blasted through the middle for a 9-yard touchdown and a 13-all deadlock with 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter before the extra point was rejected by the left upright.
After Martin took a 20-13 lead on Trantan Miles’ 16-yard TD run, the 6-foot-5 Carlton snagged Brigance’s quick pass at the Martin 15 and charged in for the tying touchdown 3:16 before halftime. Two minutes later, Brown grabbed Brigance’s tipped pass and rumbled 33 yards for the TD and Temple’s first lead at 27-20.
However, Miles hauled in Brigance’s pass for a 35-yard score with 43 seconds left for a 27-all halftime deadlock. Martin then notched the evening’s fourth defensive touchdown when Smith recovered Harrison’s fumble and raced 76 yards for a 34-27 Warriors lead early in the third.
After Harrison’s 11-yard touchdown sliced Temple’s deficit to 48-41 with 5 minutes remaining, Martin sealed its win on Brigance’s 18-yard TD dash with 31 seconds left.
ARLINGTON MARTIN 55, TEMPLE 41
Temple 13 14 7 7 — 41
Martin 13 14 21 7 — 55
Mar — Konye Frazier 62 run (run failed)
Mar — Zavien Abercrombie 50 interception return (Terry Davidson kick)
Tem — Christian Tutson 85 pass from Damarion Willis (Marcos Garcia kick)
Tem — Josiah Harrison 9 run (kick failed)
Mar — Trantan Miles 16 run (Davidson kick)
Tem — Jamarion Carlton 15 interception return (Garcia kick)
Tem — Ayden Brown 33 interception return (Garcia kick)
Mar — Miles 35 pass from Brooks Brigance (Davidson kick)
Mar — Brandon Smith 76 fumble return (Davidson kick)
Tem — Harrison 70 run (Garcia kick)
Mar — Brigance 16 run (pass failed)
Mar — Smith 8 run (Smith run)
Tem — Harrison 11 run (Garcia kick)
Mar — Brigance 18 run (Davidson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Mar
First downs 18 24
Rushes-yards 34-249 50-282
Passing yards 152 112
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-19-2 6-16-2
Punts-average 3-33.7 3-33
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-89 9-76
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Harrison 14-164, Willis 15-77, Rymond Johnson 5-8; Martin: Brigance 17-87, Frazier 5-68, Daylan Cobb 12-52, Miles 5-45, Smith 4-17, Abercrombie 1-14, player’s name unavailable 3-11, Keller Webb 2-4, team 1-(-16).
PASSING — Temple: Willis 8-19-2-152; Martin: Brigance 6-16-2-112.
RECEIVING — Temple: Tutson 4-133, Preston Thomas 1-16, Jeremiah Lennon 1-2, Tavion Flowers 1-1, Harrison 1-0; Martin: Miles 3-49, Brody Williams 1-43, Abercrombie 1-11, Frazier 1-9.