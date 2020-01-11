Temple College head coach Kim Sebek spoke to the importance of holding serve on one’s home court in a conference that typically doesn’t allow for much leeway in the chase for a playoff spot.
After the Lady Leopards notched a key road victory earlier this week in their league opener, they returned to TC Gym on Saturday looking to do just that against visiting Weatherford. Instead, the never-welcome combination of turnovers and missed free throws left Temple in catch-up mode, and the Lady Coyotes nabbed a 70-62 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference win.
“Weatherford was allowing us to stay in the game by fouling us and putting us on the line but we weren’t taking advantage of it,” said Sebek, whose team turned over the ball 24 times, including 10 in a momentum-shifting second quarter that spoiled a promising start to the day’s contest. “We shot very poorly from the free throw line and, right there, that’s the difference in the game.”
TC (11-5, 1-1) went 14-of-33 at the foul line, missing 10 in the fourth quarter when Weatherford (14-2, 2-0) built an advantage as high as 14.
Weatherford’s Destiny McAfee had a game-high 21 points. Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim chipped in 12 off the bench and Diamond Sweats tallied 10.
Starr Jacobs posted 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Leopards, who had four players reach double-digit point totals. Jordyn Carter had 14, Tiana Gardner had eight of her 12 in a solid first quarter for the hosts, and Brooke Lopez added 11, including three 3-pointers.
But it’s what TC didn’t do that ultimately stood out to everyone involved and lingered in thoughts postgame.
“We made some shots and they missed every free throw they put up,” Weatherford coach Bob McKinley said. “That’s kind of a disaster when you get free throws and don’t make them.”
TC point guard Kassadie Sanders chalked up the woes simply to it being an off day.
“We practice free throws all the time,” she said. “I think it was just a bad shooting game for us, honestly. This was probably the worst we’ve ever shot free throws.”
Free throw issues aside, however, Temple put together an ideal first quarter and led 23-14 after the first 10 minutes, during which the cushion was as much as 11 (17-6) after Lopez’s first 3 of the afternoon.
The second quarter wasn’t as appealing, though. TC made just one of 12 shots from the field, committed 10 turnovers and scored seven points while the Lady Coyotes found some traction and charged into the break on a 9-1 run for a 34-30 advantage.
“When we started turning the ball over and we were fouling, we kind of got into our heads. We don’t usually do that, but in an important game like this it kind of got to us a little bit,” Sanders said. “We were playing to their game and not ours. So this was kind of a testament to us needing to stick to our game plan and playing our game no matter what.”
TC pulled even at 36 early in the third using a 3-pointer each from Lopez and Gardner, and led 44-39 after Carter’s transition layup. But Weatherford closed the period on another 9-1 spurt and didn’t trail again.
“I’m not using this as an excuse, but we’re still a young team, a freshman-orientated team that is learning the game. We are letting things get to us. Instead of worrying about the next play, we’re worrying about the last one, and that’s affecting us on the offensive end and defensive end,” Sebek said. “We have to grow up a little bit and if something doesn’t go our way, it has to be erased from our memory.
“We move on and learn from this one.”
TC next travels to face Collin County (10-6, 1-1) on Wednesday then hosts Cisco (10-6, 1-1) next Saturday.