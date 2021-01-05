LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Tuesday night’s non-district matchup between two programs ranked in the top 20 in their classifications had everything, including big leads, big comebacks, overtime and a buzzer-beater.
Waco La Vega’s Marcus Willis hit a clutch 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and the Pirates hung on to beat the Academy Bumblebees 77-74.
“They are a good team and they are ranked for a reason,” Academy coach James Holt said. “They always have a great program and that’s why we wanted to play them.”
With the Bees (7-7), ranked No. 19 in Class 3A by TABC, up by three with 2.65 seconds to play, the Pirates inbounded the ball on the Academy side of the court. The pass went to Willis near the top of the arc who, in traffic, took a step to his right and put up an off-balance shot that banked in and sent the Pirates into a celebration before overtime.
“We were looking for something else,” La Vega coach William Cartwright IV said. “But that kid has made a few of those and it was there. That was a big shot.”
Chris Preddie put Academy up first in overtime, scoring off an inbound pass to make it 72-70, before Willis found room inside to tie it at 72 with just over 2 minutes to play.
It remained 72-all until Darion Franklin, who led the Bees with 29 points, got an inside basket with an assist from Jerry Cephus, and the Bees looked in control after getting the rebound on the Pirates missed basket on their ensuing possession.
But with 40 seconds to play, La Vega’s Ronald Kendricks got a steal and led a 2-on-1 fast break, with Jordan Rogers tying the game. The Bees were then called for a charge with 21 seconds to play and Rogers drew a foul as he hit another basket giving the Pirates a 77-74 lead with just under 3 seconds to play.
The Bees’ inbound pass was intercepted and the Pirates (5-2) began their second celebration of the night.
Both coaches felt that overtime never should have happened for different reasons.
“If we just hit free throws late, we are up by four, five points,” Cartwright said, as his team made just two of their final 13 attempts in the fourth quarter. “But we were able to get some rebounds as well and that kept us in it.”
Holt pointed to his team’s rebounding.
“Had we done a few other things before that moment we win,” he said of the buzzer-beating 3. “That shot sends us to overtime, but if we had gotten rebounds, blocked out, the little things we work on all week, then that shot isn’t a game-tying shot. It was a great shot though, so hat’s off to that kid.”
The Pirates took control of the game in the opening quarter, using a fast-paced offense to quickly move up and down the floor and grab a 10-0 lead in the first 3 minutes, forcing Holt to use two early timeouts.
The Pirates, ranked No. 20 in 4A, led 22-14 at the end of the quarter but Academy adjusted to the speed and trailed just 37-36 at the half.
The third quarter was dominated by the Bees, who, thanks to 3-pointers by Franklin and Cephus, took a 50-42 lead before the Pirates fought back to cut it to 52-50 entering the final frame.
The final period remained tight throughout with Academy’s 66-61 lead with 2:10 to play the largest for either team in the frame.
But the Pirates cut it to 66-63 with 2:02 to play and the game then went mostly to the free throw line, before Willis hit the buzzer-beater.
“I felt like this would be a good test for us,” Holt said. “That’s a good team similar to (what we’d see in the playoffs). We think we can get to the playoffs and we think we can go deep in the playoffs. But for us to do that, we have to be able to beat teams that are quick, can get to the rim, and make us work on defense. I don’t think we did that well enough tonight.”