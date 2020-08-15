For most of their six-year run in the Big State Baseball League, the Temple Eagles had a moderate and loyal following.
Usually, a few hundred people would file into the old American Legion ballpark to take in some independent Class B minor league ball on summer evenings in the mid-20th century.
But on the night of Aug. 11, 1949, the Eagles drew thousands more than they ever had or would again. Hollywood fame has a way of attracting a crowd.
Monty Stratton, a lanky, right-handed pitcher from Greenville, was a budding star for the Chicago White Sox of the 1930s. He put together a couple of 15-win seasons and made All-Star Game appearances in 1937 and ’38, but his life changed dramatically during an off-season hunting trip in 1938. Stratton’s holstered pistol discharged after he tripped and lost his balance. The bullet hit his right leg, resulting in an amputation above the knee.
His Major League career ended abruptly at age 26.
Stratton’s tragic accident and subsequent comeback efforts became a story worthy of a major motion picture. The “Stratton Story” was released in the spring of 1949, with legendary actor James Stewart playing the lead role in what was a huge box office success and earned an Academy Award for Best Original Story. Stratton spent part of the summer of 1948 drawing a six-figure salary as an advisor on the film’s set.
While Stratton never made it back to the majors, he pitched professionally with a degree of success.
Stratton served as a pitching coach for the White Sox for a couple of years and began working toward a comeback with the help of his wife, Ethel, who was portrayed in the movie by June Allyson. He resurfaced in 1946 playing for a Class C team from Sherman and turned in an 18-8 record. He played for the Waco Dons of the Big State League the following year and went 7-7 but left the team in 1948 to assist on the movie.
The “Stratton Story” reignited interest in the film’s central character, and seeing the man with a prosthetic leg pitch — even if he was 11 years removed from the majors — became an inspiration to many. Other than a couple of tune-up games in a San Antonio semi-professional tournament during the summer of 1949, Stratton’s first professional appearance just a few months after the movie hit theaters was with the Temple Eagles.
That year’s Eagles were in their inaugural season in a league that was founded two years prior, and they played the part of a new franchise. They weren’t very good. Of the eight squads in the league, the Eagles finished eighth with a 58-89 record. The fledgling team required a shot in the arm if for no other reason than to drive up ticket sales.
A famous former Major League pitcher who was the subject of a Hollywood blockbuster was the ideal booster.
Team management and local businesses used the occasion of Stratton pitching against the Sherman-Denison Twins to promote the Eagles. Some two dozen local businesses and individuals underwrote a full-page ad in the Temple Telegram with large block letters: “Let’s Go Out to the Ball Game And See Monty Stratton Pitch for the Temple Eagles.” A sub-heading read: “You saw The Stratton Story... now see the hero Monty Stratton in person.” The preview story headline read: “Movie Hero to Start on Eagle Mound.”
Wire service stories that went out across the state estimated the crowd at 4,600, which was at least 4,000 more than the Eagles usually drew and overwhelmed Legion Park.
A side interest in the game was the belief Stratton would duel another former big leaguer in 45-year-old journeyman Pete Appleton, who had pitched for the Washington Senators and likely faced Stratton in the American League. After a last-minute scratch, though, 28-year-old career minor leaguer Ramon Roger started for the Twins opposite of Stratton.
The Twins got to Stratton in the second when Jake Suytar hit a three-run homer to put them up 3-1.
The overflow crowd came into play in the Twins’ half of the fourth, to the detriment of the Eagles. After a one-out double by Gil Castillo, Suytar hit a deep fly into the left-center gap. Eagles center fielder Jim Basso tracked down the ball in ample time, but his feet became tangled with patrons near the outfield wall where special seating was made available for the excess crowd. Basso dropped the ball, and Suytar was awarded an RBI double according to the ground rules established for that night.
Stratton recovered, however, and struck out the next two batters to retire the side.
Bob Ramsey pinch hit for Stratton in the bottom of the frame and replaced him on the mound, thus ending Stratton’s stint with the Eagles and the community’s brief glimpse of a baseball star. Stratton gave up eight hits and four runs in four innings, and the Twins won 6-2.
It wasn’t the triumphant return to the mound worthy of a Hollywood script, but respectable nonetheless. Nine days later, Stratton threw a seven-hit shutout for the Vernon Dusters over Ballinger before a throng of 4,000 fans in a Class D game. Stratton pitched only a handful of games over the next few years before permanently retiring to his ranch in Greenville.
The Eagles became demonstrably better in subsequent seasons, even winning the Big State League pennant in 1952.
However, they never again drew a crowd as large as the one that came out on a hot August night in their first year to watch a movie hero come to life.