Any other year, football officials would be getting back into shape and refreshing themselves on any new rules to be implemented for the upcoming season.
This summer, though, it’s less about the finer points of calling games than it is about staying updated on the prospects of having any games at all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in constant contact with the UIL and Dr. (Susan) Elza every day,” said Chad Horton, who is the assignor for the Temple chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials. “They are taking things two weeks at a time. A lot is determined by each local school district. They are in control of a lot of it and they are guided by the Texas Education Association. As they go, we may have to go also.”
As of now, the opening day of practice remains Aug. 3, with the schedule intact. That and a myriad of other things are still on the table for governmental entities and school districts. Travel concerns are an issue with the physical distancing needed to carry players, band and cheer members on a caravan of buses.
One scenario floated is to trim the football season to varsity-only, meaning junior varsity on down to middle school could be scrapped.
TAPPS — the governing body for the state’s private school sports — is discussing the seemingly radical idea of flipping the fall and spring sports seasons, which would bide more time to decide about football.
Another bridge to cross a few months down the road is host sites for playoff games. Some school districts may not be willing to offer their athletic facilities as a neutral site for playoff games, regardless of the revenue it brings.
Horton remains hopeful that the season will operate normally, or at least as normal as can be expected. However, he said the presidents of other chapters are more pessimistic that a complete, uninterrupted season will go through.
A pair of surveys went out statewide among officials regarding their willingness to call games during the panic. The results of those surveys have not been revealed. One thing that has been determined is that mask wearing by officials is — at this time — is still optional. If they do wear a mask, they can use an electronic whistle that is operated by a push button.
Officiating chapters have constant concern about the size of their membership. Now would typically be the time for a push in recruitment of new officials. Horton said the membership is down 10 percent in the local chapter and 15 percent in Waco and Austin. He said the number of new officials statewide is 300 short of where it needs to be.
Chapters track their members via dues payments. Horton said he knows some officials are holding their payment until the last minute before scrimmages begin because of the uncertainty of the season or personal reasons
The possibility of losing sub-varsity games would have a devastating impact on officiating chapters.
“Those are the games where we can develop young officials without the higher pressure of a varsity game,” said Horton, an 18-year officiating veteran.
The UIL has yet to approve any significant football rule changes that are typically filtered down from the NCAA, and most of those proposed would have little impact on the nature of the game. Obviously, there appears to be a greater interest in getting a season in safely than dealing with technical nuances.
Horton is also the assignor for the local basketball chapter. He said the eyes of those interested in the fortunes of basketball will be on volleyball, which runs concurrently with football. There is much less physical contact in volleyball than in basketball, but it may serve as a barometer for the immediate future of other indoor sports.
“It’s a mixed bag, but I’m hopeful football will be OK,” Horton said. “There’s a wide range of what the hopes and thoughts are for the season. We’re just moving along as if it’s going to happen.”