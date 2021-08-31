BELTON — Struggles to close out a set came back to bite Belton twice in its home opener Tuesday night, when the Lady Tigers lost late leads in the first two games and fell to the Hewitt Midway Pantherettes 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 at Tiger Gym.
“We pretty much fought tough throughout the first points of the first two sets,” Belton coach Krystal Yerigan said. “But I really feel having that mindset to close out is something we need to work on.”
A back-and-forth Game 1 included seven ties and six lead changes, with the Lady Tigers (10-13) up 22-19 before the Pantherettes clawed back and eventually won the set.
Back-to-back kills by Midway’s Gabrielle Jones and Sydney Smith cut the Belton lead to 22-20. MyKaela Johnston made it 23-20 with a kill for the Lady Tigers, but the Pantherettes reeled off five straight points highlighted by back-to-back blocks by Lauren Johnson.
The Lady Tigers bounced back and took early control of the second set, winning the first three points and leading by as many as five.
They were up 18-13 when Midway rallied again. Three aces by Kara Wachsmann and a block by Jones highlighted a six point run that gave the Pantherettes a 19-18 edge.
Belton tied it with a kill by Makaelyn Perez, before Midway tallied the next four points to go up 23-19 on the way to closing out the set.
“Much of it is remembering to make those adjustments late in the set and not losing our composure when we have things go the other way,” Yerigan said. “Midway is a good team at adjusting what they need to do offensively, and we on a defensive side need to make those adjustments.”
After losing the first two sets, the Lady Tigers quickly fell behind 9-1 and tried to rally, winning five consecutive points after Midway held match point at 24-12, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
“When we were in system, we played great,” Yerigan said. “We are still learning each other and learning our combinations. We are confident going into district that we will be ready.”
Senior hitter Emily Revis led Belton with eight kills, and Perez added seven. Sophomore Carson Thiebaud recorded three blocks for the Lady Tigers.
Jones led the Pantherettes with five aces, five kills and three blocks.
“We are thankful to have quality competition in preseason,” Yerigan said. “We enjoy playing them. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but we are happy to have the opportunity.”
While it wasn’t the outcome the Lady Tigers wanted in their home opener, Yerigan said they are keeping things positive. She found plenty of positives Tuesday, including the team feeding off the energy of a loud and energetic crowd.
“There is nothing like being in Tiger Gym,” she said. “We had so many people out to support us. We had the best crowd and that was such a big factor. Proud of the energy out there and proud of the way they played hard. We are just going to keep working on that finish.”