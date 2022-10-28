FRANKLIN — Sophomore fullback Jayden Jackson rushed for five touchdowns, Franklin’s defense forced five Cameron Yoe turnovers, and the Lions poured it on from start to finish on soggy Hedrick Field to turn an anticipated District 11-3A-I showdown into a runaway.
Jackson carved his way to a staggering 320 yards rushing on 17 carries with TD runs of 1, 80, 32, 29 and 62 yards before taking the fourth quarter off while Franklin finished a 63-7 victory over the Yoemen on Friday night that gave the 2021 Class 3A Division II state champion the district’s No. 1 seed in the DI playoffs that start in two weeks.
“Jayden is a very special kid. He’s grown up a lot and he’s buying into what us coaches are doing, and he’s believing in his teammates,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “He’s playing good football.”
The Lions (9-0, 5-0), who earned at least a share of the 11-3A-I title, have done that for more than a year straight and pushed their winning streak to 25 in a row.
Yoe (6-3, 4-1), which had its four-game victory run stopped, already had a playoff berth locked up but fell short of attaining a piece of its first district championship since 2018.
“All you can do is put it behind you and move forward. Just like any other mistake you make in life, you learn from it and you hopefully get better from it,” Yoe coach Rick Rhoades said.
Franklin and its slot-T offense churned out 618 yards rushing on 61 attempts inside Lion Stadium, utilizing 11 ball carriers in the process.
Baylor-committed senior running back Bryson Washington, who had more than 300 yards rushing in a win over Lorena last week but didn’t play much past the midway point of the second quarter Friday after making a tackle on special teams, added 59 yards and a TD. Collin Smitherman chipped in 45 yards and two TDs on the ground.
Fannin, whose team led 35-0 at halftime, said after the game that Washington would be OK.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. They’ve been working hard every day,” Fannin said. “We have a bunch of young kids, first Friday night guys. They were JV players or sat the bench last year. And every single week, they’re getting better and better and better, and that’s because of their hard work.”
The Yoemen entered the contest averaging 48 points and 386 yards per game. The seven points scored were a season low, and the Lions limited Yoe to 183 total yards.
Yoe quarterback Braylan Drake finished 10-of-24 for 127 yards and was intercepted twice by Noah Tart. Trayjen Wilcox had six catches for 53 yards, and Tavares Crittendon had a 1-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter for Yoe’s only points.
“I felt like we had a good game plan. I felt like our kids had a great week of preparation. Truth of the matter is, their kids probably came out and played harder than our kids and made the plays they needed to make,” Rhoades said.
A first-half snowball formed rather quickly and turned into an avalanche by the break with the Yoemen caught in the way.
The Lions controlled the time of possession, snapped 39 offensive plays to Yoe’s 18 and outgained the Yoemen 357-83 en route to the 35-0 advantage by intermission.
Washington put the Lions on the board with a 14-yard TD run that capped his team’s 11-play, 76-yard opening drive.
Jackson, who had 213 of Franklin’s 320 yards rushing in the first half, did the most damage the rest of the way. He plunged across the goal line for a 1-yard score on the first play of the second quarter, stepped through and shrugged off would-be tacklers on an 80-yard TD jaunt and sprinted on a toss sweep around right edge and down the sideline 32 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 cushion with 4:14 before halftime.
The Yoemen, who punted three times and turned over the ball twice in the first half, looked to have something cooked up late in the second quarter when Drake connected with Charlie Mayer on fourth-and-20. But Mayer was ruled to have fumbled into the end zone, where the ball was recovered by Franklin’s Colby Smith.
Rhoades disputed the call to no avail, receiving instead a 15-yard penalty for his efforts.
“I felt like he was down,” Rhoades said. “I’ll look at the video and see, but I felt he was down.”
Eight plays later, Franklin signal-caller Cort Lowry threw his first pass of the night, connecting with wide open Devyn Hidrogo down the seam for a 32-yard touchdown and a 35-0 lead.
Jackson scored on back-to-back carries in the third quarter, and Smitherman added his two TDs for Franklin’s second-half points.
“You don’t dwell on it, for sure. We’ll see what we need to fix, we’ll regroup and come back to play again next week.” Rhoades said.
Yoe closes the regular season against Troy, while Franklin plays Academy.
FRANKLIN 63, CAMERON YOE 7
Yoe 0 0 0 7 — 7
Franklin 7 28 21 7 — 63
Fra — Bryson Washington 14 run (Cort Lowry kick)
Fra — Jayden Jackson 1 run (Lowry kick)
Fra — Jackson 80 run (Lowry kick)
Fra — Jackson 32 run (Lowry kick)
Fra — Devyn Hidrogo 32 pass from Cort Lowry (Lowry kick)
Fra — Jackson 29 run (Lowry kick)
Fra — Jackson 62 run (Lowry kick)
Fra — Collin Smitherman 17 run (Lowry kick)
Yoe — Tavares Crittendon 1 run (Landen Greene kick)
Fra — Smitherman 3 run (Lowry kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Fra
First downs 7 25
Rushes-yards 15-56 61-618
Passing yards 127 37
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-24-2 1-2-0
Punts-average 5-30.6 1-57
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0
Penalties-yards 2-25 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Kardarius Bradley 8-34, Crittendon 5-7, Trayjen Wilcox 1-7, Braylan Drake 1-6; Franklin: Jackson 17-320, Smitherman 12-45, Washington 9-59, Ike Eaton 7-39, Walker Anderson 4-40, Andrew McClelland 4-20, Lowry 2-63, Brady Rhoden 2-12, Fragiel Owens 2-9, Hidrogo 1-6.
PASSING — Yoe: Drake 10-24-2-127; Franklin: Lowry 1-1-0-37, Jackson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Wilcox 6-53, Charlie Mayer 2-57, Connor Jeter 1-6, Ja’Qualyn Field 1-11; Franklin: Hidrogo 1-37.