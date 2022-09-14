Sitting in a desk chair in his dimly lit office, Temple head coach Scott Stewart on Tuesday had his hand on the computer mouse. Click play. Click pause. Click rewind. Click play. Repeat.
In between, with his left hand, he’d point to game film of Arlington Martin’s Michael Zaire Barrow, a senior listed as a receiver but also plays running back, every now and then on defense and always on special teams.
“There’s number four (Barrow),” Stewart said. “There he is again.”
Click forward. Click play. Click rewind. Click play.
“There’s number eight,” Stewart said, air circling with his finger Warriors safety Javien Toviano before highlighting defensive back Anthony Crenshaw, receiver Jeremiah Charles, quarterback Tristan Bittle, and so on.
Bottom line: “They have athletes all over the place and they’ll put them everywhere,” the seventh-year coach said of Martin, Temple’s next opponent at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The Warriors (2-1) started the season with wins over perennial Class 6A powers Austin Lake Travis, 39-31, and Cedar Hill, 44-6. Last week, head coach Bob Wager’s club dropped a close 27-16 encounter with Allen.
Friday’s non-district finale for the Wildcats (2-1), who are coming off a frustrating 45-35 setback to College Station, is the second time Temple has hosted Martin in three seasons. The teams met in 2020 with the Warriors using a pair of kickoff return touchdowns during a 28-point spurt to nab a 43-25 victory.
“They are extremely effective on defense. They are high-pressure, get in your face. They are good on offense, too,” Stewart said, not waiting any longer to mention the special teams prowess that Martin brings with it no matter the setting. “They have a 2-hour block that is 100 percent special teams. There ain’t no one in the world that works 2 hours of special teams. I think it’s awesome.
“They onside kick it everywhere against everyone. They do more on special teams than any team I’ve ever seen.”
Barrow, who leads the Warriors with 308 yards and four touchdowns rushing, has been the preferred punt fake option, scoring on such a play in Week 1. The 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior had a team-high 65 yards rushing against Temple in the 2020 matchup.
Bittle (5-10, 175) is 20-of-42 passing for 363 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception, and Charles has five catches for 152 yards and two TDs. Crenshaw (6-1, 200) returned one of his two interceptions in Week 2 for a touchdown. Toviano is fifth on the team with 18 tackles, a category paced by linebacker Keller Webb (32).
“They do a ton of stuff. That’s what their gig is,” Stewart said. “You have to be ready for everything all the time.”
Reality check
The Wildcats had to face some facts head-on over the weekend after dropping their first game of the season to the Cougars, and Stewart had the particulars cued up and ready to go.
“At the end of every game, there’s always going to be four, five, six plays that you go, that was the difference, good or bad. There’s always a turning point. Championship-caliber teams recognize in the moment that the next play could be that play and there’s a heightened focus, heightened intensity. We have to be in those moments,” Stewart said. “I watched 207 plays about 12 times from the other night. That’s how many times the ball moved, 207 plays. There were six plays that were catastrophic, and (College Station) got 42 points from those six plays. Those are the logistical facts of the situation.”
In the first half, Temple was held without an offensive touchdown while the defense allowed two TDs on fourth-down plays. College Station’s Anthony Tisdell returned the third-quarter kickoff 99 yards to the end zone and, after a penalty negated what appeared to be a go-ahead touchdown for Temple, the Cougars scored the next 14 points — including a pick-six — to ice the contest.
“College Station is always good and one of the best programs we play against. They are very highly structured and well-coached. But when you go in there and start handing money out, you can’t complain that you don’t have money,” Stewart said.
Out of that situation, though, arose an ideal window to challenge the players, Stewart said. And the response early in the week is that the message was received.
“We have to practice with a different intention, and we have to grow up fast,” Stewart said. “We’ve addressed it. The kids have responded really, really well.”
Rushing to it
Stewart said extra attention in practice this week will be paid to the offensive line and getting the running game on a consistent track. Temple has 298 yards rushing through three games but 185 of those were gained two weeks ago against Willis, leaving an average of just 56.5 per game in Weeks 1 and 3.
“We have to be able to run the football. Nobody’s happy with the way that’s going right now,” Stewart said. “We’re working on the pieces.”
Touchdown Tutson
Sophomore wide receiver Christian Tutson has five touchdowns over the last two games, including three last week against the Cougars. Tutson picked up a punt that was blocked by Lezlie Jackson and returned it 29 yards, he scored on a 94-yard kickoff return and added a 17-yard TD reception. All that followed a five-catch, 129-yard, two-TD performance versus Willis.
Stewart said the production isn’t surprising and commended the first-year varsity player’s resolve and approach.
“He goes out there (against McKinney in the season opener) and I think two passes hit him in the face. I think he dropped another one or two, probably touchdowns,” Stewart said. “I saw him change the Monday after the opener. He has always worked hard but there is a difference between working hard and giving your all. He started running better routes (in practice), he started finishing plays, and you saw the focus. He did that on his own. I watched him with my own eyes kick it up himself.”
Tutson is averaging 15 yards per catch and is second on the team behind senior Mikal Harrison-Pilot with eight receptions and 169 yards.
“We knew he had the potential to be a breakout. I’ve never questioned his tools. But he is progressing mentally,” Stewart said. “He is a mature kid and is going to be light years ahead because he understands the business of football.”
Harrison-Pilot takes off
After a relatively quiet first two weeks of the season, versatile playmaker Harrison-Pilot announced his presence with 10 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns against College Station. He also had a 65-yard TD run that would’ve put Temple in front late in the third quarter wiped off the board by penalty.
“He’s played in probably 60-plus varsity football games, and you need to be able to lean on that. I thought he answered the bell really, really well. He played his guts out. That’s who he is, that’s who he should be, and I was proud of him for making some big plays,” Stewart said. “We’ve got to continue to build his package in different places, move him around all over the place and see if we can get some matchups.”
Top tacklers
Linebacker Taurean York had a team-high 15 tackles last week, upping his season total to 34, an 11.3 average one season after the two-time district defensive MVP averaged 11.75 en route to a career-high 141 stops.
Defensive tackle Kam Carter had 2½ sacks last week to reach four for the season. Defensive lineman Kevin Stockton and linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols each had nine tackles versus the Cougars.