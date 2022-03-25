MEXIA — Temple’s rigid resilience and urgency in the second half didn’t surprise head coach Matt Corley. That the Wildcats had to dig so deep in search of an equalizer after falling behind to begin with turned into the toughest pill to swallow Friday night.
Controlling the pace at the outset of the Class 6A boys soccer bi-district playoff, Waxahachie took a lead through Edgar Rivas’ goal in the 22nd minute that it didn’t relinquish and held on against everything Temple had for a 1-0 victory at Blackcat Field.
“We had two weeks off since our last district game and had a couple warm-up games that got canceled, and I thought the first 10-15 minutes we were still working off the rust. We just gave that guy who scored the goal just a little too much room, and he punished us,” Corley said. “I thought in the second half our kids played phenomenal. I thought by far they were the best. We just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”
Over and over again in the second half, the Wildcats created promising scenarios for themselves, including when Allan Arroyo’s shot was saved off the line by Indians defender Noah Malone in the 66th and three free kicks all within 22 yards of the frame in the last 10 minutes.
But the tally never arrived, and a second agonizing one-goal playoff defeat in as many seasons cut short an otherwise memorable campaign for Temple (17-7-2) that included the program’s first district title since 2008.
“They are disappointed right now, and rightfully so. They are competitors and they have heart and they want to win,” said Corley, whose team lost 3-2 in overtime in last season’s opening round. “Like I told them here after the game, we ended the season at 17-7-2. They have a lot to be proud of. The 17 wins are all them. The seven losses are all me. I told them not to hang their heads. It’s OK to be disappointed but to remember who you are, remember you’re a Wildcat and I’m proud of them.”
Waxahachie (12-11-5), in the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season, advanced to play either Rockwall-Heath or Garland Sachse.
Up-tempo in the midfield and crisp connecting passes, the Indians pinned the Wildcats into some nervy moments throughout the first half, and were it not for six saves — most of which were highlight-reel worthy — from Temple goalie Jonathan Boyd, the 1-0 deficit might’ve been steeper.
Waxahachie had a corner kick within the first minute, and rarely relented, limiting the Wildcats’ production in the attacking third by gaining most of the possession.
Boyd’s first two saves were the more routine of the bunch but kept it scoreless through 20 minutes. However, the Indians’ pressure and persistence paid off in the 22nd when Rivas dribbled into the penalty box on his right foot, cut back to get the ball on his left against the flow and delivered low past a sprawled Boyd for a 1-0 advantage.
Boyd did his best the remainder of the half to keep it there.
The senior, who stepped into the position at the beginning of the season when Temple’s projected keeper became unavailable, denied a two-on-one break by sliding to make a one-armed save on Antonio Garcia in the 29th, punched a doorstep header by Billy Yonce over the crossbar in the 33rd and smothered two other attempts into halftime.
“He was one of our center backs and through some things that happened he stepped up. He wasn’t sure at first but he kept us in a lot of games, and that score (tonight) definitely would’ve been 2-0 with that breakaway that he made a save on. And there were a couple others,” Corley said of Boyd. “We wouldn’t be district champs and wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”
Temple collected five shots on goal in the second half, when the intensity mounted with every passing minute. Waxahachie starting keeper Federico Palafox exited injured in the 58th minute but backup Eduardo Ochoa preserved the shutout.
“When you’re up 1-0, you know that team is going to come at you differently. They are going to play with a little more backs-against-the-wall type stuff, and that’s exactly what they did. They were getting to the ball and putting bodies on our back line, and the hardest part is just trying to stay composed,” Indians coach Seth Riley said. “We had guys getting hurt left and right, our starting goalkeeper goes out, and it’s like, you know, next-man-up stuff.”