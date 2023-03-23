ROCKDALE — Though in just its third year, Lake Belton already has amassed considerable playoff experience. With a roster featuring many players who have been around since the beginning, the Lady Broncos’ savviness showed Thursday at gusty Tiger Stadium.
Ella Wheeless notched two first-half goals en route to a hat trick and, Sydni Cartwright added the cherry on top as the Lady Broncos erased an early deficit to knock off Montgomery Lake Creek 4-1 in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match.
“I think it woke us up a little bit,” Lake Belton head coach Jamie Tibbetts said of her team’s 1-0 deficit after the Lady Lions scored off a corner kick in the 10th minute. “It’s great for us to find good competition in the first round. I think that’s something that the past two years has actually hurt us in the end, in the fourth round, that we’ve, in a way, kind of walked easily through, and we need to face toughness quickly. And I think it gets our heads on straight.”
Despite a bump up in classification this year, Lake Belton (17-8-2) finished second in District 22-5A then stormed back to record its seventh postseason victory since 2021 by mostly dominating after it fell into the early hole.
With a near-20 mph wind at its back to start, Lake Creek (9-11-3) struck first when Cana Burdick stabbed one into the left corner past a diving Madison Ortiz after a corner kick from the left side.
The Lady Broncos turned up the pressure in search of the equalizer, getting four good looks inside a 12-minute span, the last of which tied things and flipped the momentum in their favor.
“Every time we’re behind and we get a goal, we get pretty confident,” said Wheeless, who was part of Lake Belton’s 4A regional semifinalist teams in each of its first two seasons. “I honestly think that the heat and everything kind of shocked us a little bit. We’re not used to playing in that and it was really windy, so all the conditions kind of slowed us. But I think second half, we’re a second half team, and we turned it around and were able to come back.”
Lake Belton got its first good look when Kaylin Greger split Lake Creek’s back line with a pass through the middle to Tristen Oliphant, whose high-middle shot from inside the box was pushed away by a leaping Ella Bradley in the 16th.
Wheeless then broke free down the middle in the 24th, but an aggressive Bradley came out to meet her and got to the ball before Wheeless could get a clean shot.
Bradley’s strategy later backfired, though.
After Cartwright’s header got past Bradley but was cleared by a waiting Nicole Smithers near the left post, Bradley tried the same tactic in the 28th. This time Wheeless was free on the right side of the box, kept possession and calmly skidded a slow roller into the left side of an empty net to make for a 1-all tie.
“I saw the ball going up and the defender was still going this way, so I knew I had it wide open that way,” Wheeless said of her equalizer, her 29th goal since district play began. “I honestly never played a keeper like that. She plays up really high, so I honestly didn’t know how to take it, but it worked out. Just a miscommunication on their part and it helped us.”
The Lady Broncos took their first lead of the night just before the break in the 38th when Wheeless again kept possession after Bradley came out of the net to contest, and the junior forward calmly eased another shot into the left side.
It was all Lake Belton from there as its defense stiffened, allowing just two shots on goal over the final 40 minutes.
With the gusts in the Lady Broncos’ favor after halftime, Wheeless completed the hat trick and provided some breathing room with a dart from 30-plus yards off a free kick from the left side right off the bat in the second half.
Wheeless curved her strike into the top-left corner to move the lead to 3-1, and Cartwright got in on the action in the 50th when she cleaned up things after Bradley again left the net to contest Wheeless but didn’t clear the ball, leaving Cartwright open in the middle to punch one in.
Lake Belton doubled up Lake Creek in shots on goal, 10-5, and kept things on cruise control after building its lead.
“We’ve been strong on corners all year, so I love that we got our goal on a corner because that’s something we’ve worked really hard on this year,” Lake Creek head coach Brittney Burdick said. “I thought we were going to maintain some intensity, but we let it drop just a little bit and Lake Belton is a good team and they took advantage of it. (Wheeless) is a pretty dangerous player and she was able to get behind us a few times.”
The Lady Broncos moved into next week’s area round to face Georgetown at a time and place to be determined.
“I think always coming from behind gives you confidence and I think it will continue that way, especially in the second round facing Georgetown, who’s going to be a tough opponent,” the coach said. “But having that in the back of our heads, that if things go wrong early, we know that we can come back and adjust and still stick to our game plan.”