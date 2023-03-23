Lake-Lake Creek girls soccer

Lake Belton’s Ella Wheeless (left) battles Montgomery Lake Creek’s Maegan Thrasher for control of the ball Thursday in Rockdale.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

ROCKDALE — Though in just its third year, Lake Belton already has amassed considerable playoff experience. With a roster featuring many players who have been around since the beginning, the Lady Broncos’ savviness showed Thursday at gusty Tiger Stadium.