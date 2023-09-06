Temple notebook

Temple’s Christian Tutson catches a touchdown pass during the Wildcats’ loss last week at Willis. Temple hosts College Station on Friday.

 Mike Lefner/Special to the Telegram

Of all the things Temple did last Friday night at Berton A. Yates Stadium in Willis, losing a football game wasn’t what most disappointed Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart. Facing an athletic, determined Wildkats team, he knew that outcome was possible.

