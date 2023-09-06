Of all the things Temple did last Friday night at Berton A. Yates Stadium in Willis, losing a football game wasn’t what most disappointed Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart. Facing an athletic, determined Wildkats team, he knew that outcome was possible.
What definitely bothered Stewart during and after Temple’s 45-17 non-district defeat — a game tied 14-14 midway through the second quarter — was that the Wildcats didn’t stick to their strategy of playing aggressively and taking the fight to Willis, which was hungry to avenge last year’s 34-20 loss at Temple.
“We’ve got to be more aggressive, particularly on defense. We were trying to keep everything in front of us. And when (Willis) did make a couple plays, it’s almost like we got even more tentative,” Stewart said. “That’s the part I’ve got to figure out and answer to. We did not play aggressive football, and that makes my stomach turn upside down.
“I’ve never worried about the scoreboard. There are teams out there that are so talented, it’s going to be tough to score more points and give up less points. That’s life. Did you do everything you could, play your guts out and follow the script? Did you do what you were coached to do? That’s got to be fixed.”
Temple (1-1) aims to make the necessary repairs before its home opener against College Station (0-1) — the Class 5A Division I state runner-up the past two seasons — at 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats travel to Arlington Martin (0-2) next Friday before beginning the District 12-6A schedule Sept. 22 at home against Bryan (1-1).
After Willis outscored Temple 31-3 in the final 2½ quarters, the Wildcats — who committed five turnovers and allowed three touchdowns of 30-plus yards — endured their charter bus’s air conditioning ceasing to work on the long trek home, making the defeat’s lingering aroma even more unpleasant before they arrived around 3 a.m.
Stewart pulled an all-nighter inside his office before Temple’s players returned to campus for meetings later Saturday. That response was based on his long-held belief system, one he wants the Wildcats to absorb.
“I did not sleep. I watched film. When they walked in, I had the same clothes on as when they left,” Stewart said. “When stuff goes wrong, you either point fingers or you pull up your bootstraps and start figuring out a solution. I was raised by two people who said, ‘Pull yourself up by your bootstraps and get to work. Nobody wants to hear you’re crying. Nobody cares why.’
“That was a life lesson I learned from a very early age. My parents did me the biggest favor in the world by not listening to my excuses and belly-aching. Your job is to figure it out.”
Temple’s defense limited Willis star senior quarterback DJ Lagway to 180 yards passing with one touchdown and intercepted the burly Florida commitment twice, but Stewart didn’t think the Wildcats played aggressively enough against the Wildkats’ skill-position speedsters.
Daylion Robinson made a 35-yard touchdown reception from Lagway and rushed for three TDs as Temple allowed 298 yards rushing and 478 overall. Several missed tackles led to long gains, and Lagway’s 57-yard scoring sprint produced a 28-14 halftime lead.
“We were tentative, trying not to give up deep balls. We said before the game, ‘Don’t ever run from a cheetah. It’s not going to work. Your best chance of survival is to run right at that son-of-a-gun,’” Stewart said. “(But) we were trying to run with cheetahs.”
Said Temple defensive coordinator Robert Havens: “It was one of those games — just missed opportunities and missed tackling. It got away from us.”
Temple junior quarterback Kade Stewart passed for 224 yards but faced heavy pressure and threw three interceptions, and the Wildcats lost two fumbles.
“You can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to beat a good team. You can’t play a sloppy game,” said offensive coordinator Robby Case, who got Josiah Harrison’s 13-yard touchdown run and Tavion Flowers’ 40-yard double-pass TD to Christian Tutson on Temple’s first two possessions before Willis limited the Wildcats to three points after that.
Wildcats challenge familiar foe
College Station in home opener
Temple has competed regularly against College Station during the last decade, but the Wildcats haven’t yet defeated the Cougars in regular-season action.
College Station edged Temple in memorable showdowns for the District 18-5A Division I championship in 2016 and 2017, then after four scrimmages from 2018-21 the host Cougars topped the mistake-plagued Wildcats 45-35 last year.
In 2021, College Station won its first 15 games to reach the 5A D-I state final before falling in overtime to Katy Paetow, the Cougars’ final game with program architect Steve Huff. First-year head coach Stoney Pryor kept the success rolling last season, guiding College Station to 13 victories before a 52-14 loss to powerhouse Aledo in the state final.
Although College Station lost 50-37 to talent-laden 5A D-II team Lucas Lovejoy two weeks ago in Allen before getting its open date, Temple knows what to expect against the always-tough Cougars.
“College Station is very well-coached, they’re never going to beat themselves and they’re going to be sound,” Scott Stewart said. “They play hard and don’t blink. They went up against a great (Lovejoy) team and probably didn’t play their best game, which tends to happen against great teams in Game 1.”
Memphis-committed dual-threat quarterback Arrington Maiden, who accounted for four touchdowns against Temple last year, spearheads College Station’s offense. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior, who compiled 2,279 yards passing last season, threw for 312 yards and three TDs against Lovejoy. Senior Jake Peveto and 6-4, 225-pound junior Jackson Verdugo are potent receivers.
The Cougars also possess a dangerous ground attack. Junior Aydan Martinez-Brown rushed for 2,164 yards and 22 TDs last year and is complemented by Maiden and junior Conner Cashion.
College Station’s aggressive 3-4 defense features senior safety Tony Hamilton, senior linebacker Jaydon Bellows, senior ends Cinco Deegear and Malik Cotton, senior nose guard D’Andre Harwell and junior cornerback Braylen Wortham.