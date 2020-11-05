The harsh nature of District 11-3A-I will be on full display tonight when two teams that, on paper, seem destined for a postseason run will fight for a chance to extend their season into next week.
The Academy Bumblebees, who started the year 4-0 and allowed 25 total points in those victories, host the Troy Trojans — Class 3A Division I state quarterfinalists a year ago — with 11-3A-I’s final playoff berth on the line. The winner of tonight’s clash will begin preparing for a bi-district game while the members of the losing squad will have the unwanted task of cleaning out their lockers.
If it seems unfair, that’s because it is. Then again, it’s hard to expect anything different in one of the area’s most competitive districts.
“It’s been quite a grind,” said Troy head coach Ronnie Porter, who hopes to lead the Trojans (5-4, 3-2) into the playoffs for the fifth time during his seven-year tenure. “There haven’t been any weeks where you can say, ‘This one will hopefully be fun by the end.’ Every game has come down to the fourth quarter. There’s no other district in the state like ours.”
Porter’s former offensive coordinator and counterpart in Academy shared the same sentiment ahead of their teams’ win-and-in regular-season finale. In his first season as their head coach, Chris Lancaster has the Bees (6-3, 2-3) on the brink of the playoffs after they missed the cut last year, but he gives all the credit to his senior class.
“If we win, that secures a playoff spot and that’s really a testament to this senior class,” said Lancaster, who served under Porter at Troy for six seasons before taking over the Bees. “Throughout this whole season, they’ve bought in and really been a tremendous class in leading this team.
“Just to be in this situation at the end of the year, playing one game for all the marbles, it’s exciting. It’s made for TV, so to speak.”
The winner will join Rockdale, Lorena and McGregor as the district’s playoff representatives. The outcome of tonight’s other 11-3A-I games will help determine the seeding.
An Academy victory paired with a McGregor loss against Caldwell would result in the Bees claiming the third playoff seed. Academy would fall to No. 4 if it and McGregor win.
For Troy, it could claim the second seed if it wins and Rockdale beats Lorena. The Trojans would be third if they, Lorena and Caldwell win. Troy would be No. 4 with a victory plus wins by Lorena and McGregor.
Simple enough?
“At the beginning of the season, you don’t think about (playing in a play-in game) being a possibility, but that’s how it turned out,” Porter said. “We’re in the playoffs right now. That’s the mentality we have to have. If we win, then we get another week. If we lose, we’re done. That’s what we’ve been discussing as a team and how we’ve approached it.”
By the numbers
Academy comes into tonight averaging 27.4 points and 332.2 yards per game. Senior quarterback Jerry Cephus leads the area in passing with 1,431 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with his team-leading 325 yards rushing. Jaylin McWilliams has an area-high 734 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving. Darion Franklin (405 yards receiving, four TDs, 232 yards rushing, six TDs) and Jayden Simmons (463 yards receiving, four TDs) also contribute for the Bees.
For the Trojans, their offense begins and ends with Zach Hrbacek. The senior running back has totaled 2,214 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns on 267 carries in helping Troy average 37.4 points and 377.6 yards per game.
Defensively, Troy yields 32.7 points and 409 yards per contest compared to Academy’s 23.4 points and 315 yards.
“We’ve gotten better defensively toward the end of the season,” Porter said. “That’s something I’d like to see us continue to get better at on Friday and for us to have a cut-throat mentality.”
Experience vs. home-field advantage
Porter said Troy returned about 20 players from last season’s four-game playoff run. That experience could pay dividends for the Trojans, who will have to find a way to win on Academy’s home turf.
The Bees are undefeated in four games at John Glover Stadium this season and scored 40 or more points in three of those contests. Academy has outscored visitors 151-64 at home and will try to take advantage of a Troy defense that allowed 35 points or more on six occasions.
“You can’t start trying a lot of new things. At this point, you have to go with what got you here,” said Lancaster, whose team was idle last week. “We used our off week to shore up what we do well and work on a few new things, but you have to stick with what you know. Otherwise, that’s when you start making mistakes.”
Familiar faces
Academy and Troy share several connections after being district competitors for years and exchanging coaches this past offseason. Lancaster took Academy’s reins after Paul Williams stepped down as the Bees’ coach and joined the Trojans as their offensive coordinator. Both coaching staffs are well-versed in the opposing team’s players, which makes finding an edge difficult.
“I’m sure Paul knows every one of our kids inside and out, and I know every one of Troy’s kids inside and out. So there’s definitely a lot of familiarity,” Lancaster said. “Also, when you stay in a district long enough and you play the same teams over and over again, you learn a lot. It’s exciting. Troy’s going to do what they do, and they do a tremendous job over there. But here in Academy, we’re going to be prepared and do what we do.”