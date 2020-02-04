Eight Temple players had at least two points, and those who didn’t score provided a lift in other ways Tuesday night as the Wildcats put into motion the top priority jotted down on a white board in the team’s locker room — “Be a star in your own role.”
A little something from everyone has become a recipe for success of late, and it worked well again in a 62-50 victory over Waco at Wildcat Gym.
“Everybody has their own role. Some people are energy guys and some are the scorers,” said Temple’s Joseph Stewart, who had just two points but was a force on defense and helped the Wildcats build a 10-point lead, 32-22, by halftime thanks in part to 16 points from their bench players. “So we were just trying to get people the ball who needed the ball and just have energy out there.”
Temple’s starting five found its form in the third quarter, scoring 18 of the Wildcats’ 21 points in the frame during which they expanded the advantage to 53-32 by the fourth.
Quentin Johnston paced third-place Temple (21-6, 8-4 District 12-6A) — which has won four of its last five and travels to face second-place Hewitt Midway on Friday — with 14 points. Elcid Smith added 13, J’Don Garcia nine and Aundra Jackson seven.
Jordan Fuller was the only player in double figures for Waco (12-20, 2-11) with 14 points.
Temple led by as many as 24 points — 57-33 after Johnston’s fourth dunk of the night that was set up by Stewart’s offensive rebound — in the fourth quarter before Waco outscored the Wildcats 17-5 over the final 6 minutes. It was a stretch that led to a teachable moment afterward.
“We made it closer than it had to be,” said Temple coach Michael Thomas, whose team avenged last month’s 74-72 road loss to the Lions. “They fought and gave good effort, we just have to do better. We have to do a better job of closing.”
Jackson and Markel Carter were the first off the bench in the first quarter. They combined to score six points — Carlos Torres had four in the period after he was substituted in — and Jackson had a pair of assists, including a pass to Johnston, who finished the alley-oop with a two-handed slam.
After Temple led 17-10 after one, Waco got within 20-17 at the 6:10 mark of the second. Jaiden Pate’s full-court pass to Johnston, who beckoned his inner wide receiver, was spot on and was cashed in for a quick two points that were part of the Wildcats’ 12-5 run to the break.
Waco hit 13 3-pointers in the teams’ first meeting but had just three Tuesday, and the Lions’ offensive struggles were especially evident in the third, when the Wildcats pulled away.
“Today we just closed out on the shooters more, so we were focused on making sure they weren’t just shooting the ball, they were coming into the paint,” Stewart said.