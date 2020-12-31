LONGVIEW — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Josiah Johnson scored a career-high 39 points, but the rest of the Crusaders combined for only 28 in their 84-67 loss to LeTourneau on Thursday night.
The YellowJackets (2-0) scored the game’s first 11 points and never trailed. They got 27 points from Andrew Eberhardt, 18 from Deonte Jackson and 17 from John Argue.
Kobe Ollison had 12 points off the bench for the Crusaders (2-2), who committed 20 turnovers and shot only 18 percent (4-of-22) from 3-point range.
UMHB closes the week at East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon before opening American Southwest Conference action next week with road games against Texas-Dallas and Ozarks.
LeTourneau 84,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 67
UMHB (2-2)
Johnson 12-25 13-15 39, Hammond 3-9 0-0 8, Welch 2-8 2-4 6, Reaves 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Ollison 2-8 0-2 12, Wright 1-7 0-1 2, Hearne 0-1 0-0 0, Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Glasper 0-0 0-0 0, Musa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 15-22 67.
LETOURNEAU (2-0)
Eberhardt 11-22 1-2 27, Jackson 5-14 6-6 18, Argue 8-15 1-1 17, Pride 1-6 2-2 4, Matthews 1-5 1-2 3, Richardson 0-3 6-7 6, Wilson 2-4 0-0 5, Gerber 1-1 1-2 3, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Hester 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-73 19-24 84.
Halftime—LeTourneau 39-32. 3-Point Goals—UMHB 4-22 (Hammond 2-6, Johnson 2-13, Richardson 0-1, Wright 0-2), LeTourneau 7-27 (Eberhardt 4-11, Jackson 2-6, Wilson 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Pride 0-2, Argue 0-4). Fouled Out—Matthews. Rebounds—UMHB 39 (Welch 9), LeTourneau 49 (Matthews 15). Assists—UMHB 8 (Hammond, Wright 2), LeTourneau 20 (Matthews 6). Total Fouls—UMHB 17, LeTourneau 18.