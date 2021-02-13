At this point, you would hardly know Kamryn Mraz essentially had been sidelined for two years before getting her first significant taste of Division I basketball.
The work ethic, attitude and determination she exhibited from her sparse time on the court is paying off now that Mraz has taken over as the point guard for Abilene Christian.
“I’ve just tried to pick back up where I left off and get back at it,” the redshirt sophomore from Academy said. “Our athletic trainers are great and our coaches have been super supportive. I’m 100 percent full go.”
It’s been no simple task for Mraz, who appeared in a combined 18 games in two seasons before accepting a medical redshirt last year because of a foot injury. On top of that, she replaced one of the best to ever lace them up for ACU in Jarrell product Breanna Wright as the Wildcats’ floor leader.
As of this weekend, she will have played in as many games this season as she did her first two years but with far more minutes. She is averaging almost nine points per game and is among the team leaders in steals and assists while logging roughly 27 minutes of court time.
Mraz erupted for a career-high 19 points in ACU’s victory over Southland Conference rival Lamar in Beaumont on Feb. 6. She sank clutch free throws in the waning seconds to secure Wednesday’s 62-57 win over Houston Baptist in Houston.
“Kam has been tremendous as a leader and a teammate,” ACU head coach Julie Goodenough said. “She makes sure everyone is locked in and doesn’t give her teammates a break.
“This is really her first year to play for us, so it’s a tough position to come in and replace our MVP. She’s shaking off mistakes a lot faster. When she wasn’t able to play, she didn’t pout. She was right there on the bench at all of our games studying (Wright), who was the best point guard in the Southland Conference.”
Wright — a Jarrell all-state selection who last month had her high school jersey retired at Cougar Gym — was the catalyst of ACU’s 2019 Southland Conference title team, which earned the Wildcats a spot in the NCAA tournament and a first-round date with eventual national champion Baylor. Mraz was an active part of that team and remembers returning to Waco to face the Lady Bears.
“Playing in Division I, you want to play in March Madness,” Mraz said. “I didn’t play much, but it was one of the coolest experiences of my life to run out on the court against Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears.”
Mraz’s experience as a Lady Bee greatly aided in her transition to Division I basketball. ACU’s up-tempo style isn’t much of a departure from the freedom to shoot she had in Academy. As of Saturday, Mraz is hitting 3-pointers at 35 percent (30-for-86) clip.
At Academy, Mraz was a central figure in the Lady Bees’ annual deep treks into the playoffs. In her four years under head coach Brian Pursche, the Lady Bees reached the regional quarterfinals three times and the state semifinals her sophomore year.
“I can remember (Pursche) saying to ‘hit the ocean’ and ‘pull the trigger’ when it came to shooting threes,” Mraz said. “He wanted to get the three-ball down and my other coaches have had the same mindset.”
The primary difference from high school to college ball, Mraz has found, is that there is more of a “business” mentality to game.
“That’s been the biggest transition,” she said. “You are doing this every day to win games and put in the time to be more consistent. I’m enjoying the process.”
Next season the process will include a shift from the Southland to the Western Athletic Conference. Unlike most conference realignments, this one will have as much — or possibly more than — an emphasis on basketball as football. ACU will be part of the eastern region (all Texas programs) with fellow Southland defectors Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Lamar along with Texas-Rio Grande Valley and renewing an old rivalry with Tarleton State.
“We are super excited about moving to the WAC,” Mraz said. “It’s a big move for basketball next year and opens up a lot of opportunities and maybe eventually getting two (NCAA Tournament) bids.”
For the time being, the Wildcats — who are 12-5 overall and 5-3 in conference — are battling in the upper tier of the Southland with a revamped lineup, including Mraz as the new on-court leader. Along with cutting down on her turnovers, Mraz’s focus is on team accomplishments.
“My primary goal is to win any time we can and helping everyone be their best and find open teammates,” she said. “I’m just trying to be the best version of myself.”