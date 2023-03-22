Wednesday's local high school/college results

Temple College baseball

Temple College’s Raithen Malone (right) tags out Ranger’s Kade Wood during Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday. The Rangers won the opener, 2-0, before Jake Weaver’s-winning hit in the 11th inning helped the Leopards earn a split, 3-2, at Danny Scott Sports Complex.

 Ray Swindle

