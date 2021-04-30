CAMERON — The District 19-3A schedule makers couldn’t have predicted a better scenario, pitting the league leaders against each other in the regular-season finale Friday night.
Cameron Yoe couldn’t have predicted a better ending.
Yoe pitcher Ryan Host’s outstanding defensive play in the fifth inning of a tight ballgame helped turn the momentum in favor of the Yoemen, who claimed the district title with a 7-3 win over the Rogers Eagles.
“It’s real nice,” Host said of winning the league crown. “I’ve got a few friends over there in Rogers, and they are never going to hear the end of it.”
With the Eagles (17-8, 10-2) up 3-2, Host changed the momentum when Yoe coach Hector Delgadillo called on him to relieve starter Brannon McCall with runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the fifth.
Rogers’ Riley Dolgener tried to bunt Host’s first pitch of the night and popped it up between the mound and third base. Host dived to make the catch and came up firing to second to force out Logan Hare, who was already near third, and shortstop Tracer Lopez quickly fired to first to force out RJ Cook and complete the triple play.
“I saw the runner at first get off pretty fast,” Host said. “I was pretty confident (we’d get the triple play). I’m pretty good at analyzing the field, so I immediately look to second and fired. Lopez made a great leaping catch and got the out at first.”
Delgadillo said he knew it was the spark the Yoemen (21-6, 11-1) needed.
“That was huge,” he said. “I know Host is a pretty good athlete so when it was bunted up in the air, I thought we had a chance. Everybody knew where to be when that ball was popped. I was out there jumping, out there almost on the field because that was such a huge play.”
The Yoemen bats, which produced just two hits through the first four innings, came alive in the bottom of the fifth.
Bobby Borges started it off with a single, Lopez followed with a double, and Rogers intentionally walked Host to load the bases. Landon Green tied the game at 3 with a sacrifice fly to center field, and Dillan Akin’s two-run double to left gave Yoe a lead it didn’t relinquish. The Yoemen added one more run later in the fifth and another in the sixth to go up 7-3, and Host did the rest on the mound.
“We had that one bad inning in the fifth,” Rogers coach Nash Fares said. “You take that out, and it’s still a pretty good game where anything can happen. We kind of beat ourselves that inning. They kept putting pressure on us. Host made a great play. We bunt against nine other pitchers, that’s down and we have the bases loaded. That really killed us.
“I thought we competed the whole game, but give credit to Cameron. They led district the whole year then at the end, we get it tied and have a chance to play for the championship.”
Neither team knows its playoff opponent yet because Fairfield and Elkhart finished in a tie for third in 20-3A and meet today. The Yoemen will play the loser of that game, and the Eagles will face the winner.