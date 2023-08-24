Three years ago, a Temple safety named Peoples produced a stellar performance to help lead the Wildcats to a season-opening win in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
In that case, it was then-junior free safety O’Tarian “OT” Peoples who forced a second-quarter fumble and returned a fourth-period fumble 28 yards for a touchdown as Temple dominated state-ranked Longview 40-13 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, avenging the Wildcats’ 41-10 loss on the Lobos’ home field in a 2019 bi-district playoff game.
One year ago, then-sophomore “boom” safety O’Ryan Peoples — O’Tarian’s younger brother — made seven tackles and broke up a pass in his first varsity game to help Temple grind out a hard-hitting 17-10 victory over McKinney at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Now a 5-foot-8, 160-pound junior and one of only two returning starters for Temple’s defense, the younger Peoples hopes to repeat family history once again as the Wildcats begin their season back at McKinney ISD Stadium with a clash against first-time opponent McKinney Boyd at 7 tonight.
With 799 all-time wins, Temple seeks to join Dallas Highland Park, Mart and Amarillo as the only Texas high school football programs to attain 800 victories.
A few days after his strong game against Longview, O’Tarian Peoples mentioned that he had a talented brother in eighth grade at Lamar Middle School, describing him primarily as an all-around weapon on offense.
“O’Ryan, he does a little bit of everything. I think they’re going to keep him on the offensive side of the ball,” OT said in late September 2020. “He plays a little quarterback, receiver and running back. He’s going to be better than me.”
Hearing his older brother’s comment a few days before Temple’s 2023 opener, O’Ryan Peoples smiled and confirmed that it continues to motivate him.
“Growing up, it’s always been a pleasure to watch my brother. I loved going to his football games, baseball games, anything,” O’Ryan Peoples said. “Going into high school knowing that he was a starter and he impacted the team well, it just made me want to work harder and be better than him.”
OT Peoples added this about O’Ryan in 2020: “He’s kind of lazy, so I try to make sure he comes up here for workouts and stays in shape.”
Again, the younger Peoples admitted his brother’s assessment was accurate.
“Yes, in seventh and eighth grade I wasn’t focused enough. I think I’m more focused now,” said O’Ryan, who’s recovered from a dislocated shoulder last year that forced him to miss three District 12-6A games.
On the topic of watching O’Ryan Peoples grow up, look no further than Temple eighth-year head coach Scott Stewart, who arrived in town as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator in early 2014. His son, Kade, now Temple’s first-year starting quarterback as a junior, formed a friendship with Peoples that has strengthened throughout the ensuing years.
“O’Ryan’s a special one for me. In second grade he started spending the night with us. I get one vacation a year and our kids get to bring a friend. I think literally for 10 years straight he’s gone on every vacation with us,” Scott Stewart said. “There are times I’ll drive home and walk in the garage door and O’Ryan will be in my refrigerator.
“His mother (Tara Davis) calls and (jokingly) says, ‘You better come get your son.’ Not that I don’t love all of (Temple’s players) or love any of them more or less than the other ones, but O’Ryan’s been a special connection because I’ve literally watched that young man grow up in my house.”
After the fast, explosive Peoples had a dominant strong season on both sides of the ball for Temple’s freshman team in 2021, the coaching staff decided that weakside safety — the secondary’s “boom” position — was the spot where he could earn a starting role as a sophomore for the Wildcats’ varsity squad.
“I had mixed feelings about it, because I did touch the ball most of the time on offense in middle school and my freshman year,” said Peoples, who turns 17 on Sept. 5. “Knowing that I could have the potential to start on varsity and talking to my mom and my brother who played here, it just made me realize that was probably the best spot for me.”
Peoples recalls being quite nervous before his varsity debut a year ago, competing against McKinney running back Bryan Jackson — now a 240-pound senior who’s verbally committed to Southern California.
“I was so anxious that game. After their first drive I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This isn’t even what I thought it was.’ (But) I controlled myself,” said Peoples, whose seven tackles (one for loss) helped the Wildcats limit Jackson to 102 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Lions produced only 233 yards total offense. “Knowing the game plan and how everybody plays, it really helps a lot. It slows down the game for you. You’ll do fine if you work hard.”
Peoples continued to play mostly well during the regular season’s first half, but in Temple’s 12-6A home opener against Pflugerville Weiss he suffered a dislocated right shoulder — his first major injury in football — while going low to tackle a running back.
“It was just a regular run play and I’m going to fit the hole. I hit him in his leg and next thing I know I’m on the ground and I can’t feel my arm,” Peoples said. “I’m like, ‘Why can’t I feel my arm?’ Everybody’s running to me and they’re like, ‘O’Ryan, are you good?’” Peoples said. “Coach Skrubs (head athletic trainer Windee Skrabanek) comes over and tells me to stay calm. She tried to pop it back when I got to the sideline. She can’t pop it back in, so she calls an ambulance and we go to the hospital. We waited a couple hours so I could get sedated, then they popped it back in.”
Peoples missed the remainder of Temple’s 32-19 win over Weiss and also the next three district games against Hewitt Midway, Hutto and Harker Heights. The 13-9 road loss to the Knights stopped the Wildcats’ 12-6A winning streak at 19 games.
“That was terrible. I knew my team could handle me being hurt, but when we lost to Heights it just bugged me,” Peoples said. “I was like, ‘Maybe if I was out there I could’ve helped my team more.’ But I was on the sideline, so I couldn’t.”
Temple veteran assistant coach and first-year defensive coordinator Robert Havens said it was faulty technique by Peoples that prompted his injury.
“I mean, it was a bad fundamental tackle. He just kind of dived on the ground,” Havens said. “We’ve worked with all of them, because we lost three or four kids last year to shoulder/collarbone injuries. We’ve worked on keeping your head up and striking and running through — just cleaning those techniques up. Also, O’Ryan’s a year older, so he’s stronger and he’s put a little weight on. He doesn’t need to go dive at ankles anymore.”
Havens commended Peoples’ overall performance, saying it allowed then-senior standout Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State) to roam at safety to the “field” side.
“Sophomores in the back end are always trouble because mistakes equal touchdowns with those guys, but O’Ryan was great. When he went out, that hurt us depth-wise,” Havens said. “He was kind of quiet last year when he was surrounded by (then-senior linebacker) Taurean York and Nate. This year, I’m really proud of him being a vocal leader and being positive.
“He’ll call kids out but does it in a respectful way. It means more when it comes from them than from us. He’s done a great job.”
Peoples is joined in Temple’s youthful secondary by junior free safety De’Avonte Carr, junior cornerback Lezlie Jackson and sophomore cornerback Jason Bradford.
Peoples said he was 80 percent recovered when he returned — wearing a shoulder brace — for the Wildcats’ district finale, a 69-7 home thrashing of Copperas Cove. He made four tackles and broke up two passes in Temple’s 30-21 home loss to Waxahachie in a bi-district playoff game, finishing the season with 24 tackles (17 solo) and five pass breakups.
Said Stewart about Peoples’ physical approach as a defender: “O’Ryan wants to separate people from their body parts. That’s an instinct and a personality.”
Peoples said his shoulder now is 95 percent healthy and his personal goal this season is to earn first- or second-team all-district recognition. However, he’s more motivated by team goals after the Wildcats didn’t win a playoff game or at least a share of the 12-6A title for the first time since 2018.
“I want to win a championship. I hope we win a gold ball this year,” said Peoples, who also competes in track and field and believes matching up with speedy junior receiver Christian Tutson in practice pushes both players to improve.
Another source of inspiration for Peoples is the woman who’s raised two standout Wildcats safeties.
“My mom, she’s a huge help. She works super hard for me and my family just to put food on the table,” Peoples said. “She proves that you can do whatever you want when you put your mind to it. It makes me work harder for her.”
Stewart and Temple second-year offensive coordinator Robby Case plan to also give Peoples — who has good hands and is a key contributor on special teams — ample opportunities to showcase his abilities at slot receiver and running back.
“I’m going to steal O’Ryan Peoples as much as I can,” Case said. “In eighth grade he was the best athlete in Temple, Texas. This is Samari Howard 2.0.”
Havens, who shares an office with Case, said he’s embraced that share-the-wealth strategy because Peoples is plenty skilled and capable of handling the extra work.
“If they score touchdowns, we’re good. The more touchdowns they score, the easier my life is,” Havens said with a laugh. “O’Ryan’s in great shape, so we have no problem with him going over to offense and getting 10 or 12 snaps.”