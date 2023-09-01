UMHB-Miller

Senior Kenneth Miller will get the balli n his hands as a running back and slot receiver for UMHB this season.

 UMHB Sports Information

BELTON — Prior to the 2022 college football season, Kenneth Miller had already competed at the Division II and Division I levels, earned a bachelor’s degree and started on his master’s. The only things left on his to-do list were to be part of a winning program and play alongside his younger brother.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags