BELTON — Prior to the 2022 college football season, Kenneth Miller had already competed at the Division II and Division I levels, earned a bachelor’s degree and started on his master’s. The only things left on his to-do list were to be part of a winning program and play alongside his younger brother.
He found a place he could do both at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“I wanted to win. Mary Hardin-Baylor is successful, and I was able to bring my little brother along. Now, my parents can see me and my little brother win,” the speedy running back/slot receiver said. “I always knew there would be a time I needed to come home and play. This is the promise land.”
Following a standout high school career at Manor, Miller spent a redshirt year and two seasons as a running back at Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State before COVID hit. After finishing his undergraduate degree and once the pandemic lessened, he earned a scholarship at Morgan State and spent 2021 as a receiver for the FCS program.
He could have hung up his cleats then, but the desire to chase a championship and play on the same field as his brother — sophomore linebacker Kendreon Miller — drew him to UMHB.
“I think I learned more by going to the different places,” Kenneth said. “One of the things I learned is that you really have to build a team. You can work as hard as you want. But if the team isn’t united, it’s hard to win ballgames.”
He finally got to see what it feels like to win consistently last season, when he averaged 9.5 yards a carry and 19.7 yards per kickoff return to go with 10 catches as the Crusaders advanced to the NCAA Division III semifinals.
He posted those stats despite totaling only 56 rushing attempts and 11 returns as a backup but is expected to touch the ball much more often this season while splitting time between running back and slot receiver.
“Last year wasn’t frustrating. I’ve been in college football for a while now and had my time at the top of the throne when I could be selfish,” he said. “Now, I just want to win. I told the coaches last year to just let me do whatever is best for the team.
“A lot of the players from last year have gone on, so now me and some of the other guys have to share the backpack and not have all that weight on one guy’s shoulders. We’re excited, and I’m ready.”
His first chance this season to show what he can produce as a do-it-all player comes today, when the third-ranked Crusaders open the season on the road against No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls.
“I played receiver at Morgan and I spent a lot of time (as a receiver) this past spring, so I’m used to it,” Miller said. “We have a great coaching staff, and they make sure we’re prepared. I want to showcase my elusiveness and speed.”
Miller, who is the fifth of seven children in his family and also played AAU basketball and ran track throughout high school, fell in love with football at an early age and even developed some his skills while dealing with his older brothers.
“I’ve played football since I was 4,” he said. “One of my brothers would throw stuffed animals at me when I was little. I learned real quick how to dodge things while you’re running fast.”
If all goes as planned for Miller and the Crusaders, he’ll get plenty of chances to elude would-be tacklers the exact same way.