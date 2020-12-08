Most valuable player — Micah Smith, Hearne

Offensive MVP — Jabari Dunn, Hearne

Defensive MVP — Stephen Mitchell, Hearne

Offensive linemen of the year — Marshall Mays, Holland; Bryce Poling, Thrall

Defensive lineman of the year — Anthony Jackson, Hearne

Offensive newcomers of the year — Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott; Coy Stutts, Thorndale; Jeremiha Gurode, Hearne

Defensive newcomer of the year — Colton Cargill, Holland

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Ayden Tomasek, Holland

Running backs — Hunter Diaz, Bruceville-Eddy; Jeremy Seymore, Hearne

Fullback — Tyreke Irvin, Thrall

Receivers — Ashton Morris, Holland; Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy; Cayden Nicholson, Thorndale; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale

Tight end — Cole Ralston, Holland

Tackles — Jayce McBride, Moody; Monterrius Smith, Hearne

Guards — Lenny Lopez, Holland; Justin Camper, Hearne

Centers — Noah Cano, Bruceville-Eddy; Seth Hallbauer, Holland; Maddox Rubio, Thorndale

Utility players — Pablo Rubio, Bruceville-Eddy; Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott

Returner — Davon Castilleja, Hearne

Kicker — Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy

Deep snapper — Ethan Rendon, Holland

Defense

Tackles — Ethan Rendon, Holland; Monterrius Smith, Hearne

Ends — Ethan Mann, Holland; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale

Linebackers — Cameron Fouts, Bruceville-Eddy; JC Chaney, Holland; Caleb Evans, Holland; Jeremy Seymore, Hearne; Milton Redman, Hearne; Hayden Kylberg, Thorndale

Cornerbacks — Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott; Keyshawn Langham, Hearne

Safeties — Ayden Tomasek, Holland; Jabari Dunn, Hearne

Utility player — Pablo Rubio, Bruceville-Eddy

Punter — Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy

Running backs — Josh Evans, Holland; Mason Lindig, Thorndale

Fullback — Ethan Mann, Holland

Receivers — Levi LaFavers, Bruceville-Eddy; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott; Michael Rodriguez, Thrall; Keyshawn Langham, Hearne

Tight end — Steven Buhl, Rosebud-Lott

Tackles — Cameron Fouts, Bruceville-Eddy; Mike Reyes, Thorndale

Guards — Hunter Carter, Bruceville-Eddy; Corbin Cunningham, Thrall

Center — Lance Hamm, Hearne

Utility player — Cain Brymer, Thorndale

Returner — Ashton Morris, Holland

Kicker — Omar Leon, Hearne

Deep snapper — Jordyn Watson, Rosebud-Lott

Defense

Tackles — Chris Martinez, Bruceville-Eddy; Mike Reyes, Thorndale; Corbin Cunningham, Thrall

Ends — Caleb Pate, Bruceville-Eddy; Keven Blair, Thrall

Linebackers — Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy; John Paul Reyna, Rosebud-Lott; Gabriel Carter, Hearne; Blair Neighbors, Thrall; Colter Hill, Thrall

Cornerbacks — Klay Pursche, Holland; Chance Betak, Thorndale; Dallas Meiske, Thrall

Safeties — Cain Brymer, Thorndale; Garrett Crabb, Thrall

Utility player — Jaylon Sauls-Lewis, Hearne

Punter — Weston Bitner, Moody

Honorbale Mention

(Local schools only)

Bruceville-Eddy — Michael Rusk, Gavin Miller

Holland — Trevey Brown, Ethan Rendon, Karsen Gomez, JC Chaney, Blaze Wooley, Javier Hernandez, Joshua Whisenhunt, Ethan Botts, Clayton Baggerley, Ashton Morris, Jose Arzola

Moody — Donavan Jarzynkowski, Cooper Staton, Hunter March, Ryder Hohhertz, Trent Curry, Davis Orr, Brandon Bartek, Will Love

Rosebud-Lott — Jakob Herzog, Moses Fox, Easton Fulton, Nolan Kahlig, Steven Buhl, Jakson Hughes, Breon Lewis