Most valuable player — Micah Smith, Hearne
Offensive MVP — Jabari Dunn, Hearne
Defensive MVP — Stephen Mitchell, Hearne
Offensive linemen of the year — Marshall Mays, Holland; Bryce Poling, Thrall
Defensive lineman of the year — Anthony Jackson, Hearne
Offensive newcomers of the year — Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott; Coy Stutts, Thorndale; Jeremiha Gurode, Hearne
Defensive newcomer of the year — Colton Cargill, Holland
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Ayden Tomasek, Holland
Running backs — Hunter Diaz, Bruceville-Eddy; Jeremy Seymore, Hearne
Fullback — Tyreke Irvin, Thrall
Receivers — Ashton Morris, Holland; Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy; Cayden Nicholson, Thorndale; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale
Tight end — Cole Ralston, Holland
Tackles — Jayce McBride, Moody; Monterrius Smith, Hearne
Guards — Lenny Lopez, Holland; Justin Camper, Hearne
Centers — Noah Cano, Bruceville-Eddy; Seth Hallbauer, Holland; Maddox Rubio, Thorndale
Utility players — Pablo Rubio, Bruceville-Eddy; Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott
Returner — Davon Castilleja, Hearne
Kicker — Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy
Deep snapper — Ethan Rendon, Holland
Defense
Tackles — Ethan Rendon, Holland; Monterrius Smith, Hearne
Ends — Ethan Mann, Holland; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale
Linebackers — Cameron Fouts, Bruceville-Eddy; JC Chaney, Holland; Caleb Evans, Holland; Jeremy Seymore, Hearne; Milton Redman, Hearne; Hayden Kylberg, Thorndale
Cornerbacks — Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott; Keyshawn Langham, Hearne
Safeties — Ayden Tomasek, Holland; Jabari Dunn, Hearne
Utility player — Pablo Rubio, Bruceville-Eddy
Punter — Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy
Running backs — Josh Evans, Holland; Mason Lindig, Thorndale
Fullback — Ethan Mann, Holland
Receivers — Levi LaFavers, Bruceville-Eddy; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott; Michael Rodriguez, Thrall; Keyshawn Langham, Hearne
Tight end — Steven Buhl, Rosebud-Lott
Tackles — Cameron Fouts, Bruceville-Eddy; Mike Reyes, Thorndale
Guards — Hunter Carter, Bruceville-Eddy; Corbin Cunningham, Thrall
Center — Lance Hamm, Hearne
Utility player — Cain Brymer, Thorndale
Returner — Ashton Morris, Holland
Kicker — Omar Leon, Hearne
Deep snapper — Jordyn Watson, Rosebud-Lott
Defense
Tackles — Chris Martinez, Bruceville-Eddy; Mike Reyes, Thorndale; Corbin Cunningham, Thrall
Ends — Caleb Pate, Bruceville-Eddy; Keven Blair, Thrall
Linebackers — Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy; John Paul Reyna, Rosebud-Lott; Gabriel Carter, Hearne; Blair Neighbors, Thrall; Colter Hill, Thrall
Cornerbacks — Klay Pursche, Holland; Chance Betak, Thorndale; Dallas Meiske, Thrall
Safeties — Cain Brymer, Thorndale; Garrett Crabb, Thrall
Utility player — Jaylon Sauls-Lewis, Hearne
Punter — Weston Bitner, Moody
Honorbale Mention
(Local schools only)
Bruceville-Eddy — Michael Rusk, Gavin Miller
Holland — Trevey Brown, Ethan Rendon, Karsen Gomez, JC Chaney, Blaze Wooley, Javier Hernandez, Joshua Whisenhunt, Ethan Botts, Clayton Baggerley, Ashton Morris, Jose Arzola
Moody — Donavan Jarzynkowski, Cooper Staton, Hunter March, Ryder Hohhertz, Trent Curry, Davis Orr, Brandon Bartek, Will Love
Rosebud-Lott — Jakob Herzog, Moses Fox, Easton Fulton, Nolan Kahlig, Steven Buhl, Jakson Hughes, Breon Lewis