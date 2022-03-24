BOYS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Temple vs. Waxahachie, 7 p.m. Friday at Mexia

Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Belton 0

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Waco La Vega, 8 p.m. Friday at China Spring

Salado 11, Lorena 0

Academy vs. China Spring, 7 p.m. Friday at Belton

Mexia 2, Gatesville 1

AREA

Class 4A

Salado vs. Giddings or Navasota, TBD

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Temple vs. Mansfield, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Sports Complex

Belton 3, Hewitt Midway 1

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Waco La Vega, 6 p.m. Friday at China Spring

Salado at Robinson, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Lorena 2, Gatesville 0

Cameron Yoe vs. Bellville, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Brenham

AREA

Class 6A

Belton vs. Garland Sachse or Rockwall-Heath, TBD