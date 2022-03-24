BOYS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Temple vs. Waxahachie, 7 p.m. Friday at Mexia
Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Belton 0
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Waco La Vega, 8 p.m. Friday at China Spring
Salado 11, Lorena 0
Academy vs. China Spring, 7 p.m. Friday at Belton
Mexia 2, Gatesville 1
AREA
Class 4A
Salado vs. Giddings or Navasota, TBD
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Temple vs. Mansfield, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Sports Complex
Belton 3, Hewitt Midway 1
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Waco La Vega, 6 p.m. Friday at China Spring
Salado at Robinson, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Lorena 2, Gatesville 0
Cameron Yoe vs. Bellville, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Brenham
AREA
Class 6A
Belton vs. Garland Sachse or Rockwall-Heath, TBD