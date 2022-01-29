Jordyn Carter picked the perfect time for her first game-winning shot — with 4.9 seconds left, to be exact.
The sophomore guard’s driving layup — which also drew a foul and set off a rousing reaction from her teammates — capped Temple College’s comeback from down by as much as 16 in the second half against Weatherford College and lifted the Lady Leopards to an 83-81 victory Saturday at TC Gym.
“She’s so quick and she does a great job of attacking the basket, so we knew we needed the ball in her hands,” TC coach Amber Taylor said of the winning sequence.
Carter missed her ensuing free throw but the Lady Leopards got the ball back after it went out of bounds off of a Lady Coyotes player. TC (12-7, 4-3) inbounded the ball, dribbled out the last 2 seconds and fully celebrated the rally that snapped a two-game skid and closed out the first half of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference schedule.
“When it got to me, it was all adrenaline when the shot went up,” Carter said. “We’re always a team that when we go down, we don’t let that faze us. We always know we can come back and do it, but it’s all about little steps.”
The Lady Leopards were down 16 on four occasions in the third quarter but scored six of the last eight points in the period to get within 66-56 entering the fourth.
Four straight points from Jasmyn Studamire — a pair a free throws and a layup — got TC within 79-77 with 1:40 showing on the clock, and Carter tied it with a reverse layup with 58 seconds to go. Jasmyne Robinson, who led all scorers with 35 points, hit from close range on Weatherford’s next possession before Carter tied it once more at 81-all.
An offensive foul was whistled on the Lady Coyotes to give Temple the ball with 29 seconds remaining. Taylor called timeout, and Carter and Co. executed the play that was drawn up during the stoppage.
Carter posted 12 of her team-high 26 points in the fourth, when Studamire recorded seven of her 13. Kirsten Zaruba added 12 points, all from beyond the arc, and Leilani Wimbish-Gay also had 12. Shomyra Francis joined Robinson in double figures with 15 for Weatherford.
Temple shot 30-of-84 from the field and 18-of-32 at the free throw line. Weatherford (10-6, 4-3) was 31-of-71 and 12-of-22.
Neither team led by more than four points until late in the first half, during which Temple went 11-of-41 from the field and 7-of-15 at the free throw line, and Weatherford was 16-of-39 and 6-of-12.
Jade Studamire drained a corner 3 for the Lady Leopards to close the first quarter with a 21-19 lead. The Lady Coyotes constructed an 8-2 run over the final 1:30 of the second quarter to take a 40-33 cushion into the locker room, and they reeled off nine in a row to start the third for their first 16-point advantage, 49-33.
TC chipped away from there, right to the end.
“We just have to control the things that we can control, which is playing hard, getting stops, getting rebounds. What the other team does is what they do, but we can always control ourselves. That’s one thing we talked about at halftime and what we talked about in the third quarter during a timeout. And that’s what we did,” Taylor said. “We’ve been talking a lot the past few days about focus and grit, and playing for all 40 (minutes). They just believed in themselves, honestly.”