Growth has been in surplus supply for schools in and around Bell County since the turn of the century.
Killeen ISD went from two high schools to a fifth one opening in the fall. Belton ISD added Lake Belton High two years ago.
Jarrell went from a Class A school in the late 1990s to 4A with its mammoth suburban sprawl. Salado similarly has seen its school move from the 2A ranks to comfortably at 4A. Academy is in the process of building a new high school and other facilities as it prepares for its move to the 4A level, perhaps with the next UIL realignment.
Which area school might be next in line to see a growth spurt after decades of enrollment stagnation?
Granger is betting $44 million on it being the one.
Granger voters overwhelmingly approved a bond this month that, along with a new high school campus that will include a new gymnasium, will provide a major upgrade to its athletic facilities.
The Lions faithful will see the construction of a new football field, track, baseball and softball fields, field house and weight room. The new facility will be about a mile away from the current one on 48 acres.
The current facilities are dated — though there is still a classic charm to them — but it’s not just about age and upgrade. It’s about preparing for a growth spurt spilling over from major industry coming to northeastern Williamson County that the stable little town of 1,400 hasn’t seen in a very long time. The ripple effect of a Samsung semiconductor plant coming to nearby Taylor and expected to be fully operational by 2024 has school officials and the community in preparation mode led by the far-sighted vision of Granger superintendent Jeni Neatherlin.
Even before the announcement of Samsung coming to Taylor, projections for growth at Granger were significant and the school population has outgrown its space. Granger’s enrollment is expected to double within a decade. It could grow by as much as 20 percent in one year.
“Our school district footprint is so big and there’s room for growth,” Granger athletic director and head football coach Stephen Brosch said. “Some of our district lines are near Jarrell and there are people looking for a smaller school atmosphere. We have to capitalize on that.”
The hope is to have the new high school and the football/track facilities completed in the next three to four years. The baseball and softball fields may lag behind, but plans are still in the developmental stage. The school has a softball field but has never had its own baseball field as it rents from a local church.
Granger High has 156 students. Officials don’t necessarily expect to see the rapid influx of students that Jarrell and Hutto did, but think a jump into the 3A ranks may happen by the end of the decade. That’s a major shift for a school that has dwelled in the smallest 11-man football UIL classification for virtually its entire existence.
The current high school was erected in 1924, which coincided with the town’s peak population of more than 2,000 when Granger was one of the first townships in Texas with less than 5,000 residents to have paved roads. The adjacent football field has been there as long as anybody can remember. The legendary Gil Bartosh, the Granger Ghost, made life difficult for opponents on this same field in the late 1940s. Hall of Fame coach Rusty Russell — later of Temple, Fort Worth Masonic Lodge, Highland Park and SMU — began his career in Granger in 1922. The 1997 Lions, led by James and Brandon Everage, captured the Class A football title as did the 2004 girls track and field team.
No demolition work is planned for the historic high school, which will become a middle school when the new one is complete, or the World War II era gym, which still houses physical education classes.
The view from Texas Highway 95 from Holland to Taylor has long remained essentially the same. Major housing developments are in the planning stages.
Brosch, a Granger native, feels blessed to be on the ground floor of a new era.
“It’s exciting to go through this process,” said the new father from his tight of office quarters. “At the end of the day, whether I’m from here or not, it’s exciting for the families of Granger. They need this.”