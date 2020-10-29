KILLEEN — Temple rallied from a 20-point deficit, overcame three turnovers and held on late to defeat Harker Heights 38-36 in a District 12-6A barnburner Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
"Ugly win is better than a pretty loss," Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. "Hat's off to (Harker Heights). They're a good football team. I think I told everybody that all week."
The Wildcats (5-1, 3-0), who won their third straight, didn’t lead until AJ McDuffy’s leaping 7-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Humberto Arizmendi at the 9:57 mark of the third quarter made it 24-23.
They were up 31-23 after running back Samari Howard — who reached the 100-yard rushing mark (100 yards on the dot this week to get to 668 yards rushing this season) for the fifth consecutive outing — bulldozed his way in at the end of an 11-yard TD jaunt with 4:07 to go in the third, before the Knights (3-3, 1-2) pulled within two points for the first time.
Shaun West’s 2-yard TD toss to Quintin Howard cut Heights’ deficit to 31-29. McDuffy’s 13-yard scoring reception bumped Temple ahead 38-29 with 7:12 remaining in the fourth. Heights was back in reach after Amieer Washington’s 10-yard TD run — his third — plus the extra point made it 38-36.
Temple, though, ran out the remaining 5:29, clinching the victory with Howard’s 5-yard pickup on third-and-3.
"It was a moment. It was time to just kick-in and focus on us being brothers. Coach was talking about not being you but us and we, as a team, not just individuals. Just work as a whole and bringing each other up," said McDuffy, who finished with four catches for 65 yards, of Temple's battle back from down 20. "We started rolling, the energy was there and we just had to keep pushing."
Harker Heights outgained Temple 233-163 in the first half and won the turnover battle over the first 24 minutes, 2-1. And it wasn’t until the Wildcats had spotted the Knights 20 points through Washington’s bruising touchdown runs of 15 and 7 yards and a 20-yard scoring reception by La Princeton Dixon that Temple found some traction.
A five-play, 59 yard drive capped by Howard’s 15-yard TD run brought the Wildcats within 20-7 at 9:52 of the second quarter.
Heights countered with a 25-yard field goal by Diego Fierro. That was followed by McDuffy’s 38-yard TD catch and Howard’s subsequent 2-point run, trimming the Wildcats’ deficit to 23-15 with 3:44 to go before halftime.
Turnovers weres swapped when Tony Bland recovered Arizmendi’s fumble, and Faylin Lee intercepted West and returned it 44 yards to the Knights 25. Aaron Wagaman converted the turnover into a 28-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the period to pull Temple within 23-18.
"You have to be able to overcome. The sign of a good team is being able to win the close ones," Stewart said. "Again, fortunate to come out with a win but, I mean, we have to get back to the drawing board."
Arizmendi finished 11-of-22 passing for 180 yards, with the three TD passes to Arizmendi and an interception. Mikal Harrison-Pilot had three catches for 66 yards.
West completed 15 of 32 passes for 283 yards. Washington posted 99 yards on three carries and Dixon five receptions for 126 yards.