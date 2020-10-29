— District 12-6A —
BELTON at BRYAN
Merrill Green Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 2-3, 2-0; Bryan Vikings 2-1, 1-1
Last week: Belton 26, Copperas Cove 14; Temple 44, Bryan 7
Tigers to watch: QB Ruben Jimenez, RB Maurice Reed, DL Malik Jackson, OL Thomas Bowman, DB Trent West, LB Joe Sniffin, TE Bryan Henry, WR Kanyn Utley, DB Aaron Bain, DL Charles Williams III.
Vikings to watch: QB Malcom Gooden, RB Tason Devault, WR Hunter Vivaldi, RB/S DuWayne Paulhill, DB Mekye Kao, DB Andrew Ealoms.
Note: Belton looks to stay perfect in district as the Tigers hit the road tonight. After losing three straight games to start the season, Belton bounced back with a 33-26 win against Killeen and last week’s victory over Copperas Cove to start district competition. While the offense has found a rhythm and limited turnovers, the defense also has shown improvement. Belton allowed a season-low 14 points last week and yields 27.4 points and 307.8 yards per game. Sniffin leads the Tigers with 34 tackles. Jackson anchors the line with 25 tackles, including six for losses, and a team-high 2½ sacks. West and Bain are tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions each. On offense, Belton averages 25.2 points and 393 yards per game. Jimenez (743 yards passing and eight TDs; 376 yards rushing and five TDs), Reed (671 yards rushing, three TDs) and Utley (24 receptions, 314 yards, two TDs) propel the offense. Bryan returns to Merrill Green Stadium in hopes of avoiding a 1-2 start to district after having two non-district games cancelled earlier this season because of COVID-19 health concerns. Gooden (266 yards passing and two TDs; 255 yards rushing and three TDs) is the motor for the Vikings offense, which also features Devault (207 yards rushing, two TDs) and Vivaldi (12 catches, 194 yards, two TDs).
— District 9-4A-II —
JARRELL at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 1-8, 1-3; Gatesville Hornets 2-5, 1-3
Last week: Salado 47, Jarrell 0; Waco Connally 56, Gatesville 21
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Martin Torres, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Hornets to watch: QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Parker Allman, WR Trevor Smith, WR Logan Edwards.
Note: Entering the 9-4A-II finale near the end of regular seasons filled with bumps, Gatesville and Jarrell have plenty of motivation tonight. The winner claims the district’s final playoff berth. Warren leads the Cougars’ rushing attack with 1,128 yards and 10 TDs on 176 carries. Gatesville has a more balanced approach, with 1,029 yards rushing and 1,010 passing. Mullins has thrown for 1,003 yards and 11 TDs, and Delong has rushed for 693 yards and five scores.
ROBINSON at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Robinson Rockets 2-7, 0-4; Salado Eagles 8-1, 4-0
Last week: China Spring 70, Robinson 0; Salado 47, Jarrell 0
Last year’s meeting: Salado 31, Robinson 28
Rockets to watch: QB Joseph McHenry, RB Kolten Saulters, RB Brady Kay, WR Slade McCloud.
Eagles to watch: FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Strickland, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB Nolan Williams, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser, RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent.
Note: The Eagles already have wrapped up a playoff spot and the district’s top seed in the postseason. The final piece to the regular-season puzzle, an outright league championship, can be Salado’s with a win tonight. Mescher, Strickland, Vincent and Brown have combined for 43 touchdowns rushing for the area’s top-ranked Class 1A-4A offense at 396.7 yards per game. The Rockets haven’t shown much consistency on offense this season, scoring about 14 points per game. They’ll be on an uphill climb against Salado, which limits teams to 257 yards and 16 points and has given up an average of just eight points in four district games.
— District 11-3A-I —
CAMERON YOE at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 4-4, 2-3; McGregor Bulldogs 4-4, 2-2
Last week: Lorena 28, Yoe 20; McGregor, idle
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, WR/DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, RB Keshon Johnson, LB Colton Barbo, RB Phaibian Bynaum.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Veandre McDaniel, RB Chad Lorenz, WR Dayton Threadgill, LB Campbell McCauley, WR Ashton Vining.
Note: Yoe will look to snap its first losing streak of the season and keep its playoff hopes alive when it goes on the road to take on McGregor and its one-two punch of McDaniel and Lorenz. To reach the postseason for an 11th straight year, the Yoemen need a win in what is their regular-season finale tonight and then see where next Friday’s chips fall. Yoe’s current two-game losing slide is a result of losses by a combined nine points, including a one-point overtime loss to Troy two weeks ago. McGregor’s district wins were against Rockdale and Troy. The Bulldogs’ defeats were to Academy and Lorena.
ROCKDALE at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 5-3, 3-1; Troy Trojans 5-3, 3-1
Last week: Rockdale 44, Academy 13; Troy 21, Caldwell 6
Last year’s meeting: Troy 62, Rockdale 44
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield; WR Anthony Dansby.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez, QB Jace Carr.
Note: These two are part of a three-way tie for first place in the district entering tonight’s slate. Rockdale already has its playoff spot locked up. Troy can clinch its berth by beating the Tigers, who are averaging 396.5 yards per game while allowing a bit less than 300 at 295.9. The Trojans’ task will be made easier to handle if Hrbacek — the area rushing leader (2,010 yards, 32 touchdowns) plays, one week after he missed Troy’s victory over Caldwell. After giving up at least 40 points in three consecutive games, the Trojans defense allowed a combined 27 over the previous two games. Troy will be challenged by Valdez, Raven, Dansby, Mitchell and more tonight.
— District 12-2A-I —
HOLLAND at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Holland Hornets 6-2, 3-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 2-5, 1-3
Last week: Holland 56, Rosebud-Lott 6; Bruceville-Eddy 49, Moody 19
Hornets to watch: QB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, RB/WR Ethan Botts, RB Blaze Wooley.
Eagles to watch: QB Trapper Ensor, RB Hunter Diaz, WR Levi LaFavers, WR/DL Caleb Pate, WR Pablo Rubio, WR Colby Tolbert, OL/LB Cameron Fouts, OL Noah Cano.
Note: The Hornets can secure their fourth straight playoff berth with a victory tonight. Holland’s 385.5 yards per game rank third among area offenses, and its 209.5 yards allowed per game is the best in the area. Tomasek (605 yards rushing and seven TDs; 560 yards passing and six TDs) leads the offense for Holland, while Evans (330 yards), Wooley (242) and Chaney (228) aid in the rushing attack that averages just less than 300 yards per game. Ensor (757 yards passing and three TDs; 529 yards rushing and 11 TDs) is another dual-threat quarterback who can move the ball with his arm or legs. The Eagles average 336.8 yards on offense and allow 339.7. Diaz (277 yards rushing, two TDs) and Rubio (260 yards rushing, three TDs) assist in the ground game, and LaFavers’ 32 receptions rank third in the area.
MOODY at THRALL
Tiger Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 1-7, 0-4; Thrall Tigers 4-4, 2-2
Last week: Bruceville-Eddy 49, Moody 19; Thorndale 21, Thrall 19
Last year’s meeting: Thrall 41, Moody 14
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/DL Jayce McBride, CB/WR Donovan Jarzynkowski, RB Trent Curry, LB Hunter Mach, WR Kobe Kirven, WR/QB Cooper Staton.
Tigers to watch: RB/LB Dallas Meiske, QB Colter Hill, WR/DB Tyreke Irvin, WR/DB Garrett Crabb.
Note: The Bearcats’ first season under head coach Lonnie Judd has been a rough one. However, if the Bearcats can win out and get some help, they still have a chance at earning a playoff berth. The Tigers are a run-heavy team, with 1,151 yards rushing to just 264 passing. The attack is led by Meiske with 351 yards on 75 carries. Hohhertz has produced through the air and on the ground, with 760 yards rushing and 660 passing.
— District 13-2A-II —
GRANGER at SNOOK
Blue Jay Stadium
Records: Granger Lions 7-1, 5-0; Snook Blue Jays 4-4, 4-1
Last week: Granger 18, Burton 12; Snook 50, Bartlett 6
Last year’s meetings: Granger 31, Snook 18; Granger 36, Snook 12
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Blue Jays to watch: QB/DB Garrett Lero, RB/DB David Davila, WR/DB Justin Supak, OL/Dl Cody Noriega, OL/DL David Toler.
Note: Granger beat Snook twice last year — once in non-district action and again in the playoffs — and can secure the outright district title tonight with another win over the Blue Jays. Rhoades continues to produce with his arm (991 yards passing, 12 TDs) and legs (650 yards rushing, eight TDs), and Cantwell and Ryder keep defenses from loading up against the run or the pass. The Granger defense is among the best in the area, limiting opponents to 247 yards per game, and will try to shut down a Snook team that averages 24 points an outing.
— District 14-1A-II —
BUCKHOLTS at OGLESBY
Tiger Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 2-5, 0-1; Oglesby Tigers 7-1, 1-0
Last week: Dime Box 64, Buckholts 37; Oglesby def. Mount Calm (forfeit)
Last year’s meeting: Oglesby 34, Buckholts 0
Badgers to watch: QB Zach Hafley, RB/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/DB David Lansford, TE/DE Luis Torres, WR/LB Fabian Baez, RB Nathaniel Plumley.
Tigers to watch: RB Davin Barrow, QB Blake Thompson, RB Ian Markum, WR Matthew Castillo, LB Nash Shaw.
Note: The Badgers have to win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive, and the key to doing so is stopping Barrow. The Tigers’ senior running back has 1,110 yards rushing on just 90 carries, with seven TDs. Markum leads Thrall in scoring with nine TDs. Plumley has 581 yards rushing and 13 TDs for Buckholts, and Hafley has thrown for 909 yards to go with 480 yards rushing.
— TAPPS Six-man 4-II —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at SAN MARCOS ACADEMY
Ingram Stadium
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 3-2, 2-1; SMA Bears 3-2, 3-1
Last week: Lucas Christian 62, Holy Trinity 46; Austin Veritas 46, SMA 28
Celtics to watch: WR/DB Guido Zecca, RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick McKenna LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch.
Bears to watch: QB Mitchell Howard, RB/DB Gino Dipollino, RB Cole Krackau, WR Julian Enriquez.
Note: Every TAPPS team will get a chance to compete in the playoffs. Tonight’s game is important for the final standings, though, and the higher seeds will have an easier path through the postseason. The Celtics enter tonight in third place, a half-game behind the second-place Bears.
— Non-district —
SAN ANTONIO DAVENPORT at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Davenport Wolves 8-0; Lake Belton Broncos 7-1
Last week: Davenport 28, Converse Judson JV 12; Lake Belton 39, Katy Jordan 21
Previous meeting: Davenport 42, Lake Belton 35
Wolves to watch: WR Emmet Greiman, RB Shastin Golden, QB Colt Wheelock, RB Zahir Livingston, LB Donovan Kirby, DL Adan Rodriguez.
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, RB/LB Tristan Robin, RB/LB Daniel Hardin, WR/DB Micah Hudson, WR Connor Bartz, TE/LB Connor Brennan, OL/LB Christian Kunz.
Note: The Broncos seek redemption tonight against Davenport, which put the only blemish on Lake Belton’s record. The Broncos trailed 21-20 at halftime but tied the game at 28 entering the fourth quarter in the teams’ last meeting. The Wolves made it 42-28 midway through the final frame and Lake Belton failed to come up with enough stops down the stretch to secure the comeback. Crews already eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing threshold and has 618 yards rushing. Hudson has a team-high 18 catches for 371 yards and four TDs and ranks second on the team in rushing with 554 yards and six scores.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO
Westwood Warrior Bowl
Records: CTCS Lions 4-1; Savio Eagles 1-3
Last week: CTCS 49, Marble Falls JV 0; San Antonio Christian 38, Savio 21
Lions to watch: RB/DB Ryan Turley, QB/DL Alec Gonzalez, OL Tim Marwitz, LB/FB Connor Ling, WR/DB Andrew Lange, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, OL/DL Johnny Luevano.
Note: Tonight marks the second straight non-district game for the Lions, who average 41 points and 391.8 yards per game while their defense yields 17.4 points and 207.8 yards. Turley has been on a tear, averaging 177.6 yards rushing and 3.4 TDs per game. He has 888 yards and 17 scores. Gonzalez is 41-for-63 passing for 743 yards and eight TDs. Ling has a team-high 12 catches for 254 yards, and Lange has three TD receptions.