BELTON — Handoffs were made, spirals were thrown and passes were caught. In short, it’s football time again in Belton.
All of the above and more occurred Monday morning at newly turfed Tiger Field as Belton kicked off its fall camp in preparation for the quickly-approaching season.
In just 10 days, the Tigers will test themselves against Georgetown East View in a scrimmage, which not long after will be followed by their season opener Aug. 26 against Pflugerville Hendrickson.
But there’s still much to accomplish beforehand.
“The first day of football’s always fun,” said head coach Brett Sniffin, whose program had about 200 players report for grades nine through 12.
Belton will continue working out in shorts and helmets until Wednesday, when shoulder pads will be added before its first day of full pads Saturday.
In his second season at the helm last year, Sniffin guided the Tigers to a 6-5 record, a third-place finish in District 12-6A and the program’s first playoff berth in three years before Belton dropped a bi-district loss to eventual state runner-up Duncanville.
The Tigers aim to build off that success this time around but will do so in their new home of District 11-5A Division II after being reclassified during the UIL’s bi-annual shuffling of schools last February.
“The kids looked good,” Sniffin continued. “The offense kind of picked up where it left off last year. It was pretty smooth. It was nice. Defense, we have to find some guys, so it’s going to be a battle for probably a good month before we figure out all the guys who will be playing defense. But all in all, it was a good start today.”
In part to beat the heat, Belton began its workout at 6 a.m., finishing it up right at 9 a.m. as the temperature reached an even 80 degrees.
The final hour was largely quiet, save for a few whistles being blown, coaches’ voices carrying on the slight breeze that intermittently scurried about and the north end zone speakers that belted out an array of tunes from Kansas, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and others.
The team ran through various offensive plays for about 25 minutes near the end of the session, which concluded with a short set of gassers that required players to sprint from sideline to sideline for the final 5 minutes or so.
All things considered, it was a positive way to get started according to the Tigers’ lone returning defensive starter.
“It was a good day, our first day back since May. We’re probably where we were last year going into the season, but better,” said senior linebacker Donovan Thompson, whose 80 tackles led the way last season for a strong defensive unit that graduated many of its top contributors.
Thompson said he no longer gets nervous before the first day back, but it was a slightly different story for returning quarterback Ty Brown, who gets more excited than anything else.
“I can’t really sleep the night before our first practice,” said the junior signal-caller, who threw for 1,604 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first season as the primary starter last year.
“I thought we looked good, but we still have a lot of improving to do,” Brown continued. “Our offense is looking good. I’m excited for this year.”
If anything, the Tigers should be fresh for the start of camp.
In a slight change, Belton opted out of 7-on-7 competition during the offseason, instead focusing on rest and rejuvenation.
“We wanted to give those kids the summer,” Sniffin said. “I think the kids need some time off from the sport to rest, reset, go on vacations, have some fun and then come back and get to work. Football’s a long season. We want those kids focused and attentive the whole time, so we give them some time in the summer where they can take a break and be themselves.”
The Tigers still completed spring drills in mid-May with their annual spring game. Belton also hosted summer workouts in the weight room.
“We still have summer workouts but it’s just like any adult that has a full-time job, they get to work out a little bit and still have their job,” Sniffin said. “So they’re expected to do that, but as far as the pigskin stuff, we just give them a little time (off) in the summer.”
Sniffin believes the freshness seemed to show Monday.
“It looked good today, so we’ll see,” he said.
Belton will host East View at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in its only scrimmage before kicking off the regular season at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 by hosting Hendrickson.
The Tigers also play Brenham, Huntsville and San Angelo Central in non-district action before league play begins with a 7 p.m. Sept. 23rd matchup against Pflugerville at Tiger Field.