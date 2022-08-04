All stars

Special to the Telegram

The Texas West champions include (top row, from left) coach Johnny Walker, Izzy Garcia, Journee White, Christi McGuire, Jayden Sadler, coach Chance Bacon, Kaidence Quinn, Miah Corona and coach J.R. Walker and (bottom row, from left) Delanie Evans, Ava Hrabel, Shyann Mondragon, Ky-Li Alonzo, Lauren Harris, Nicole Mucha, Lindsey Talafuse, Azura Bacon and Kiara Walker.

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. -- The Texas District 9 all stars are now 3-0 at the Senior Little League Softball World Series after a 10-1 victory over Asia-Pacific on Wednesday night.