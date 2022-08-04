LOWER SUSSEX, Del. -- The Texas District 9 all stars are now 3-0 at the Senior Little League Softball World Series after a 10-1 victory over Asia-Pacific on Wednesday night.
Central Texas all-star softball squad moves to 3-0 at Senior LLWS
