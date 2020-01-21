BOYS
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 88, Lexington 32
Lexington 4 7 17 4 — 32
Academy 27 28 22 11 — 88
Lexington (NA, 0-6) — Jackson 16, Dillon 6, Washington 4, Harvey 4, Isett 2.
Academy (20-6, 6-0) — Franklin 17, Ta.Rambeau 16, Cephus 15, McWilliams 12, Tr.Rambeau 10, Lambert 8, White 6, Preddie 4.
Franklin 50, Rogers 42
Franklin 13 14 13 10 — 50
Rogers 8 9 15 10 — 42
Franklin (NA, 4-2) — Wade 15, Green 10, Murphy 9, Dixon 8, Spiller 4, Helton 2.
Rogers (15-6, 3-3) — Sebek 12, Hutka 10, Schiller 9, Dolgener 5, J.Riley 4, C.Riley 2.
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 55, Waco Rapoport 41
Rapoport 13 11 6 11 — 41
Rosebud-Lott 14 16 8 17 — 55
Rapoport (NA, 0-6) — Ross 12, Luke 6, Cook 6, Acevedo 6, Barros 5, Starr 4, Dobbins 2.
Rosebud-Lott (16-10, 4-2) — Reyna 13, Adamez 12, S.Buhl 9, Landrum 6, Z.Buhl 5, Truesdale 4, Bravo 3, Salsiccia 3.
JV — Rapoport 70, Rosebud-Lott 40
Moody 56, Bruceville-Eddy 53 (OT)
Moody 19 8 13 10 6 — 56
Bruceville-Eddy 10 15 15 10 3 — 53
Moody (13-8, 2-4) — Stone 14, Hohhertz 14, Allen 13, Norward 13, fellers 5.
Bruceville-Eddy (NA, 1-5) — Spolster 18, Harris 13, Miller 7, LaFavers 6, Stinson 4, Pate 2.
Other Scores
Killeen Shoemaker 75, Belton 49
GIRLS
DISTRICT 18-4A
Gatesville 71, Waco Connally 42
Connally 3 10 17 11 — 42
Gatesville 14 15 18 24 — 71
Connally — Little 30, Cowster 5, Green 3, Miller 2, Williams 1, Jenkins 1.
Gatesville — Jones 19, Chacon 11, Washington 9, Boyd 8, Ward 8, Nolte 4, Coward 4, Warren 2, L.Smalley 2, C.Smalley 2, Jaynes 2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Lexington 41, Academy 35
Lexington 2 10 20 9 — 41
Academy 7 11 9 8 — 35
Lexington (NA, 6-2) — Cooper 10, McFarland 7, Dunn 7, Jenkins 6, Ray 6, Washington 4, Stamport 1.
Academy (16-10, 7-1) — Conde 11, Erwin 11, Fossett 7, Garmon 4, Bolin 2.
JV — Academy 35, Lexington 21
DISTRICT 17-2A
Bruceville-Eddy 74, Moody 50
Moody 9 18 15 8 — 50
Bruceville-Eddy 24 13 16 21 — 74
Moody (NA, 3-5) — Tar.Pruett 10, Chatham 10, Hale 9, Welch 6, Tan.Pruett 6, Driver 6, Goodwin 2, Rogers 1.
Bruceville-Eddy (17-11, 6-2) — Rodriguez 23, Edwards 19, Pinner 12, Martinez 10, Hill 6, McCann 2, Stinnett 2.
Other Scores
Belton 52, Killeen Shoemaker 48
Franklin 64, Rogers 54
Jarrell 63, Florence 44