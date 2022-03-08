BELTON — Fresh off clinching its fourth straight league title last week, Belton inched closer to putting the cherry on top on a chilly Tuesday night at Tiger Field.
With goals just seconds apart in the 13th minute and another pair of quick marks in the 25th, the Lady Tigers got tallies from five players in the first half alone en route to a 7-0 District 12-6A win over second-place Harker Heights.
It moved Belton (16-4-2) to 13-0-0 in league play while providing a season sweep of the Lady Knights (8-4-1 in district), whom the Lady Tigers also defeated 6-0 on Feb. 11.
Belton will host sixth-place Killeen at Wilson-Kerzee Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday to complete the regular season, with the playoffs beginning the week after spring break.
The Lady Tigers, who controlled possession throughout on a night with temperatures in the low 40s, grouped their early offensive fireworks in short bursts.
First came a goal from leading scorer Makenna Morrow from the middle of the penalty box, quickly after which Tori Lucksinger followed with a shot past Harker Heights keeper Yumari Hernandez from near the same spot as Morrow’s.
Following a pair of diving saves by Hernandez, who finished with nine, Belton broke through again with two tallies in the 25th. The first was from senior Daysha Thomas on a corner kick from the left side and the next from Jareli Reyes, who found the top-left corner on a sharp kick that sliced through from the right side of the penalty box.
America Villegas tacked on the last of the first-half goals in the 28th as Belton finished with eight shots on target in the first 40 minutes and held a commanding 18-0 edge for the full 80 minutes, as well as an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Morrow and Lucksinger helped finish what they started, scoring one goal each after halftime.
Morrow again found success from inside the penalty box, pushing a shot to the right of Hernandez from about 10 yards out in the 42nd, after which Lucksinger added her second of the night in the 51st.
Hernandez had seven of her saves in the second half as the freshman keeper continually dived and slid, oftentimes into heavy traffic, in order to protect the net.
Thomas was one of five Lady Tigers seniors honored prior to the match, along with Darbi Corder, Grace Taylor, Sara Navarro and Madeline Fournier.
Both teams had already clinched playoff spots with wins last Friday, Belton’s coming in a decisive 12-0 victory over Killeen Shoemaker.
The Lady Tigers have outscored league opponents 103-2 while recording 11 shutouts during 12-6A play.