KILLEEN — Trent West remembers the past, and the memories are not pleasant. During his four years at Belton, the Tigers have been plagued by one program in particular — Killeen Ellison.
Entering this season, the Eagles have dominated the series, winning the six previous encounters by double digits. Even last season, when the Tigers returned to the playoffs for the first time in two years, Ellison claimed the two-game series by a combined score of 140-96.
But now, the streak is over.
After falling into an early hole, Belton rallied to take a lead into the second quarter and never trailed again, defeating Ellison 64-50 on Tuesday night.
“This feels really good because we used to come in here and just get destroyed, but we didn’t have the bond that we have now,” West said. “All the kids on our team grew up together, playing basketball together, and it just means a lot to finally beat Ellison.”
It was an all-around good night for Belton basketball teams, with Ayanna Jones scoring 16 points to help the Lady Tigers to a 52-49 win over the Lady Eagles.
In the boys game, Belton (20-4, 3-1 District 12-6A) led the entire second half despite seeing the Eagles pull within a point on two occasions during the third quarter, with the last coming at 31-30 midway through the period.
Sparked by senior TJ Johnson’s 13-point third period, Belton responded with a 21-3 outburst stretching into the fourth in which West — who finished with four rebounds, two assists and two steals — recorded seven of his 16 points.
“At halftime, they had taken the momentum away from us, but I was really pleased with the way we reacted and how we closed the third quarter,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “We were just playing really, really well. We weren’t turning the ball over to them, and we didn’t give them layups. We were getting shots on every possession, and good things were happening.”
Johnson finished with a game-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds, while Trap Johnson had 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks for the Tigers, who played without starting forward Bryan Henry.
Ellison’s Jamyron Keller — last year’s most valuable player in 12-6A — was limited to 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Ja’darius Murphy and Kesean Garland finished with eight points apiece for the Eagles.