BASKETBALL: Temple boys edged by Waco
WACO — Temple fell to Waco 76-74 in a District 12-6A game Friday afternoon. The Wildcats (15-4, 2-2) are in action again Tuesday night at home against Hewitt Midway.
BASKETBALL: Ellison downs Belton in 12-6A boys tilt
KILLEEN — Jamyron Keller had 20 points, Trendon Stewart added 19 and the Killeen Ellison Eagles defeated Belton 72-56 in District 12-6A action Friday.
T.J. Johnson posted 20 points for the Tigers (17-7, 1-3), who trailed by six at halftime but were outscored by 10 in the second half. Ben Jones contributed 12 points for Belton, which returns to action Tuesday at home against Waco.
Nehemiah Nuckolls had 13 points for Ellison (20-4, 5-0).
SOCCER: Temple boys draw, win at tournament
Temple wrapped up Day 2 of its Wildcat Kickoff Showcase with a draw and a victory Friday.
The Wildcats (2-0-1) opened the second day of their tournament with a 2-2 tie versus Red Oak. They followed that with a 1-0 nod over Houston St. Thomas Episcopal.
SOCCER: Lady Tigers tie, lose on Day 2 in Frisco
FRISCO — Belton experienced mixed results Friday at the Frisco Tournament, drawing 2-2 with Denton Guyer before falling 1-0 to Frisco Liberty.
The Lady Tigers (0-1-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit versus Guyer with goals by Makenna Morrow and Rylyn Reyes.
Belton closes out tournament play today.
SOCCER: Soto scores twice in Tigers’ win
GEORGETOWN — Edgar Soto scored a goal in each half Friday and Belton defeated Georgetown East View 2-1 at the Governors Cup. Soto’s first-half goal lifted the Tigers (2-0) to a 1-0 lead at halftime and his second proved to be the game-winner after East View knotted matters at 1.