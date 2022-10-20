— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at HARKER HEIGHTS
Leo Buckley Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 6-2, 4-0; Harker Heights Knights 6-1, 3-0
Last week: Temple 31, Hutto 27; Harker Heights, idle
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Christian Tutson, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, LB Teryon Williams-Echols, DT Kam Carter, DT Ayden Brown, DE/LB Jaylon Jackson, DB Steven Jackson, S Josh Donoso, DB Kaiden Anderson.
Knights to watch: RB Re’Shaun Sanford, QB Dylan Plake, RB Aimeer Washington, WR Tyler Johnson, DE Christopher Robinson, LB Jeremy Jennings, DB Marcus Moultrie, LB Kabriel Anderson-Dale.
Note: Postseason-bound Temple can clinch at least a share of its fourth straight district title with a victory. A win for the Knights would give them a playoff berth and the inside track to the league crown. Heights held leads of 20 and 21 points in the previous two encounters only to have the Wildcats storm back in both instances for victories. Playmakers from both teams will cover every yard of Leo Buckley Stadium, including Temple’s Harrison-Pilot, Tutson, Brundage, York and Mitchell, and Heights’ Sanford, Plake, Robinson and Jennings, among many more. Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said the Knights overall team speed is impressive, and his squad will have to match Harker Heights’ intensity in what should feel like a playoff contest.
— District 4-5A-I —
LAKE BELTON at MIDLOTHIAN
MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 7-1, 5-1; Midlothian Panthers 7-0, 5-0
Last week: Lake Belton 69, Granbury 14; Midlothian, idle
Broncos to watch: DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, QB Connor Crews, LB Connor Brennan, WR Micah Hudson, DL Adam Walden, RB Tristan Robin, DB Bruce Onchweri, WR Jaydon Leza, DB/WR Ty Legg, OL Brett Harmon, DB Selman Bridges.
Panthers to watch: QB Chad Ragle, WR/DB Bryant Wesco, RB Michael Garber, LB Cole Martin, LB Ny’tori Burnett, RB Deago Benson, LB Xavier Ruffin, RB/DB Jordon Richburg.
Note: Tonight’s winner will have the inside track on a district championship with two teams who have combined to win 11 in a row. Midlothian’s flexbone offense will give a new look for Lake Belton’s defense to solve, but the Broncos have momentum on their side after forcing five turnovers and recording five sacks in last week’s win, which also saw them set season highs in points and yards (509). The Panthers were idle last week but have started a season 7-0 for the first time since 1984. Ragle (650 yards passing, 10 TDs; 316 yards rushing) drives Midlothian’s offense, while Hudson (38 catches, 828 yards, 12 TDs) anchors a Lake Belton offense that leads the area by averaging 428 yards per game.
— District 11-4A-II —
SALADO at WACO CONNALLY
Mac Peoples Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 3-5, 1-1; Connally Cadets 5-2, 1-0
Last week: Gatesville 49, Salado 35; Connally, idle
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Caden Strickland, WR Morgan Adams, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, LB Nolan Miller, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover.
Cadets to watch: RB Kiefer Sibley, QB Jelani McDonald, DL Malachi Knowles, DL Joel Weaver, DB Issacc Perez, DB Ke’Are Riley.
Note: The Eagles seek to rebound from last week’s setback. To do so, they’ll need to contain Sibley. The Connally running back has rushed for 1,116 yards (159.4 per game) and 13 TDs to carry a Cadets offense that averages 317 yards rushing and just 57 passing per game. Maedgen has been a force of late for Salado and is up to 604 yards rushing, providing balance for an offense that has the area’s leading passer in Law (1,935 yards, 17 TDs) and several capable receivers.
MADISONVILLE at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Madisonville Mustangs 4-3, 1-0; Gatesville Hornets 6-2, 1-1
Last week: Madisonville 65, Robinson 23; Gatesville 49, Salado 35
Mustangs to watch: QB Jeramiah Burns, QB Ty Williams, RB Phillip Green, WR Lorenzo Johnson, LB Conner Swonke, DB Xavier Whaley.
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Trevor Smith, WR Kyle Shafer, LB Ashtyn Culley, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Mason Mooney, LB Aiden Necessary.
Note: Gatesville’s offensive production cranked up in recent weeks, and the Hornets will try to keep firing on all cylinders against the Mustangs. The trio of Newkirk (1,695 yards passing, 19 TDs), Rayshon Smith (826 yards rushing, 10 TDs) and Trevor Smith (635 yards receiving, six TDs) should give Gatesville the upper hand against a Madisonville squad still searching for consistency. Williams and Burns have shared time at quarterback for the Mustangs. They’ve thrown for a combined 794 yards, and Burns has a team-best 515 yards rushing.
— District 13-4A-II —
AUSTIN ACHIEVE at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: Achieve Polar Bears 2-5, 0-2; Jarrell Cougars 2-5, 0-2
Last week: Lago Vista 70, Achieve 0; Geronimo Navarro 48, Jarrell 31
Polar Bears to watch: QB Richard Aguilar, RB/DB Ryan Gable, WR/DB Anthony Rivera, WR/K Pedro Palacios, RB/LB Trey Henderson, OL Kevin Cortez.
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, WR Jacques Spradley, LB Ethan Martone, DB/RB Jalani Price, RB JaMarion Nibblett, WR Dathan Walker, WR Mason Dotson, WR/DB Dakari Barnes.
Note: One of these two teams will come away with their first league win tonight. Jarrell has put up points this year to the tune of 30.3 per game, but has fallen behind early and been unable to make up enough ground in each of its last two losses. The Cougars got 348 yards passing and three TDs from Knebel last week, but trailed 42-14 at the break. Achieve has dropped three straight and averages 11.8 points per game.
— District 11-3A-I —
MCGREGOR at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: McGregor Bulldogs 1-7, 0-4; Academy Bumblebees 3-4, 1-2
Last week: Cameron Yoe 58, McGregor 21; Academy, idle
Bulldogs to watch: QB JL Singer, RB Sebastian Torres, WR Jacob Singer, WR Daytron Owens, LB Caden Byford, LB JW Arnold.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, DE Daniel Munoz, WR/DB Alex Lawton, RB Clayton Lawson, LB Tyler Burnett.
Note: Coming off its idle date, Academy sits in the precarious position of tied for fourth place in District 11-3A-I with Rockdale. A win tonight over the last-place Bulldogs would be a big boost for the Bees, who are looking for a third straight playoff berth. McGregor scores about 25 points per game and allows 40. Academy posts an average of 30 points for and gives up 33.
ROCKDALE at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Rockdale Tigers 2-5, 1-2; Yoe Yoemen 5-2, 3-0
Last week: Lorena 63, Rockdale 20; Yoe 58, McGregor 21
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon, RB Kemar Spencer, WR Tim Grice, WR Robert Owens.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR Charlie Mayer, RB/DB Armando Reyes, S Jaquorius Hardman, DL Carlos Salomon, DL Keshon Johnson.
Note: The Battle of the Bell was first played in 1911. This meeting is the 95th all-time, with one of those (2014) in the playoffs. Yoe has won three of the last five encounters, including last year’s, 60-23. The Tigers currently are tied for fourth in District 11-3A-I and need to topple their rivals on the road to increase their playoff hopes. Yoe, meanwhile, is in contention for a district championship after its 3-0 start in league. Both offenses can produce points. The Yoemen average nearly 49 points an outing while Rockdale scores at a 30.5 clip, so the team that limits the others’ big plays might have the advantage.
— District 13-3A-II —
ROGERS at BUFFALO
Brewer Field
Records: Rogers Eagles 5-2, 2-0; Buffalo Bison 4-3, 2-0
Last week: Rogers 44, Florence 0; Buffalo 21, Clifton 13
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe, OL/LB Gavin Bennett.
Bison to watch: RB Xander Cheek, RB Craig Shannon, DB Angel Flores, DL Hardin Maddox.
Note: These are two of three unbeaten teams in District 13-3A-II, along with Lexington, heading into the week. A victory for Rogers would give it at least six wins for the fifth time in head coach Charlie Roten’s six seasons. Buffalo — winner of three in a row — doesn’t score much, 21 points a game, but it doesn’t surrender much, either, 19.8. The Eagles’ defense was dominant against Florence last week when it allowed just 13 total yards.
— District 8-2A-I —
MARLIN at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Marlin Bulldogs 3-4, 3-1; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-7, 0-4
Last week: Marlin 48, Riesel 23; Valley Mills 50, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Bulldogs to watch: QB Desmond Woodson, RB Mario Hopwood, RB Ja’Marien Womack, WR Zha’Mauryon Lofton, WR Jeoffrey Mims, LB/RB Ty’Raun Bell.
Eagles to watch: WR Chris Bailey, WR/DB Tyrell Horne, RB/LB Chad Pate, RB/DB Nick Boaz, QB Ashton Rosas, RB Willie Wilson.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy will have its hands full in trying to contain Marlin’s balanced attack, which is paced by Woodson (1,209 yards passing, nine TDs; 336 yards rushing, five TDs) and Hopwood (60 carries, 528 yards, five TDs), who combined to rush for 218 yards in last week’s rout. After losing three straight to start the year, the Bulldogs have turned the tables in district play. Horne (336 yards rushing, two TDs; 110 yards receiving) and Bailey (16 catches, 252 yards, three TDs) are weapons for Bruceville-Eddy.
MOODY at RIESEL
Fair Park Field
Records: Moody Bearcats 3-4, 1-3; Riesel Indians 3-4, 2-2
Last week: Crawford 55, Moody 0; Marlin 48, Riesel 23
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Indians to watch: RB/WR Mason Heath, RB Gavin Oliver, QB Payton Hoelscher,
Note: If last week wasn’t a must-win for Moody, this week just might be. The Bearcats are currently in sixth but a win over the Indians could get them into a tie for fourth, depending on other results. Hohhertz has 480 yards rushing and 740 passing. Heath is Riesel’s leading tackler, running back and receiver.
VALLEY MILLS at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Valley Mills Eagles 1-6, 1-3; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 5-2, 3-1
Last week: Valley Mills 50, Bruceville-Eddy 7; Rosebud-Lott 53, Bosqueville 52
Eagles to watch: LB Will McDonald, RB Joe Taylor, DL/RB Pecos Dutschmann, QB Cason Johnson, WR/DB Brady Whitlock, DL Josh McKain.
Cougars to watch: QB Kyle Finan, RB Moses Fox, WR Jamarquis Johnson, WR/DB Breon Lewis, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, DB/WR Clayton Doskocil.
Note: Rosebud-Lott has hit its stride, winning four of five since Sept. 9, and hopes to continue that stretch tonight against an Eagles team coming off its first win of the year. Finan (68 carries, 748 yards, eight TDs; 526 yards passing, eight TDs) accounted for six touchdowns — three rushing, three passing — in last week’s shootout win over Bosqueville. The Cougars rank second among area teams in total offense (403.3 yards per game) and fourth in total defense (318.3 yards per game). Valley Mills jumped out to a 30-point lead by halftime in its win against Bruceville-Eddy.
— District 13-2A-I —
HEARNE at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Hearne Eagles 4-3, 2-1; Holland Hornets 3-4, 2-1
Last week: Hearne 34, Weimar 24; Thorndale 56, Holland 54
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Jeremiah Gurode, QB Keyshawn Langham, LB/RB Jecory McGrew, WR Dereion Mitchell.
Hornets to watch: RB Ryan Steglich, WR Trey Grinnan, WR Christian Michalek, RB Gavin Cruz, QB Desi Cantu, LB James Steglich, DL Colton Cargill.
Note: Holland churned out 425 yards, getting 288 on the ground, in last week’s shootout loss, which came down to a failed 2-point conversion at the end. Michalek and Grinnan each hauled in TD passes while Cruz had a season-high 180 yards rushing and three scores on 21 carries. Michalek also added a pair of TDs on the ground. The Hornets rank fifth among area teams at 372.6 yards per game. Hearne is led by Langham (905 yards passing, 12 TDs; 422 yards rushing, four TDs) and Gurode (27 catches, 381 yards, seven TDs).
— District 13-2A-II —
BARTLETT at IOLA
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 2-4, 0-2; Iola Bulldogs 1-6, 0-2
Last week: Chilton 56, Bartlett 0; Milano 41, Iola 6
Bartlett players to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Iola players to watch: WR Cale Creamer, QB Brian Crosby, WR/DB Cullen Walton, RB Kyler Dreher.
Note: Bartlett is looking to put an end to its four-game slide with a home match tonight against Iola, which has dropped five straight. Bartlett puts up 292.4 yards and 19.5 points per game. A win would be its first since a 47-6 decision over Meridian on Sept. 9. Iola’s lone win came via a 43-22 dispatching of Normangee on Sept. 2. Iola averages 14.7 points per contest.
GRANGER at CHILTON
Featherston Field
Records: Granger Lions 6-1, 2-0; Chilton Pirates 7-0, 2-0
Last week: Granger 31, Bremond 28; Chilton 56, Bartlett 0
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Pirates to watch: QB Daylon Ford, LB Miguel Baron, WR Markedrick Taylor, RB Donovan Estrada.
Note: Yet another big game for an area team this week, this one for first place in District 13-2A-II. McClelland hit the 1,000-yard rushing plateau last week but will need some help offensively against a Chilton defense that has allowed 13.4 points per game. The Pirates score about 43 points and will test the Lions’ usually stingy defense.
— District 11-1A-II —
BUCKHOLTS at CALVERT
Wilkerson Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 2-3, 0-0; Calvert Trojans 2-4, 0-0
Last week: Buckholts, idle; Calvert, idle
Badgers to watch: QB Chevo Luciano, RB Ivan Baez, RB Luke Lorenz, OL/DL RJ Vega, OL/DL Fabian Baez.
Trojans to watch: QB Antonio Porter, RB Cohan Thompson, OL/DL Davion Allen, WR/DB Bryan Feist.
Note: The Badgers and Trojans square off in the district opener for both teams. Buckholts has shown the ability to move the ball through the air and on the ground, averaging more than 200 yards per game rushing and passing. After losing its first three games, Calvert won two of its last three.
— TAPPS District 2-IV —
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at SHINER ST. PAUL
Comanche Stadium
Records: CTCS Lions 6-1, 0-0; St. Paul Cardinals 4-4, 1-0
Last week: CTCS, idle; St. Paul 38, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
Lions to watch: RB/LB Reagan Ragsdale, RB Ethan Allerkamp, QB Cooper Smith, WR/DB Luke Chiles, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, OL/DL Matt Rose, OL/DL Gabriel Logsdon.
Cardinals to watch: WR/DB Trent Brown, RB/LB Nate Boedeker, QB Jacob Wachsmuth, OL/DL Elliott Peters.
Note: The Lions, whose only loss was to still-undefeated Milano, begin their quest for a district title. Allerkamp (457 yards rushing, six TDs) is expected to be back on the field tonight after missing three games because of an injury, and he and Ragsdale (873 yards rushing, 10 TDs) give CTCS a potent 1-2 punch out of the backfield. St. Paul has not won or lost consecutive games, alternating victories and defeats through its first eight contests
— TAPPS Six-man District 3-II —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at WACO LIVE OAK
Falcon Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 2-4, 1-0; Live Oak Falcons 3-5, 1-1
Last week: Holy Trinity, idle; Live Oak 69, Round Rock Christian 38
Celtics to watch: RB/WR Christian Demapan, WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Falcons to watch: RB/DB Will Nicholas, RB/DB Allbree Sharp.
Note: Holy Trinity can move into a tie with Marble Falls Faith atop the district standings with a win tonight. After opening their league schedule with a 66-16 victory against Round Rock Christian, the Celtics had an extra week to prepare for the Falcons. Live Oak snapped a two-game skid with its win last week.