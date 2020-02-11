BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 52, Copperas Cove 47
Cove 18 7 12 10 — 47
Temple 15 18 9 10 — 52
Cove (15-17, 4-10) — Pierce 12, Carter 10, Sobers 10, Baker 6, McDowell 3, Ellison 2, Flemming 2, Anderson 2.
Temple (22-7, 9-5) — Johnston 11, Pate 10, Stewart 9, Smith 9, Troup 5, R. Jackson 2, A. Jackson 2, Hudson 2, Carter 2.
JV — Temple 54, Copperas Cove 38
Hewitt Midway 68, Belton 49
Midway 17 16 21 14 — 68
Belton 14 6 16 13 — 49
Midway (25-9, 11-3) — Simmons 24, Scott 23, Ezedinma 6, Calhoun 6, Webb 5, Byers 3, Duff 1.
Belton (21-13, 5-9) — Pine 16, Santana 11, Jones 9, Henry 6, Johnson 5, West 2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 56, Troy 44
Troy 7 19 10 8 — 44
Rogers 17 11 12 16 — 56
Troy (NA, 7-5) — Jarolik 32, Hosch 3, Cooke 3, Presley 2, Maks 1, Workman 1.
Rogers (19-7, 8-4) — Hutka 21, Schiller 17, T.Sebek 8, J.Riley 4, C.Riley 4, K.Sebek 2.
JV — Rogers 40, Troy 34
Freshman — Rogers 24, Troy 16
Academy 62, Cameron Yoe 50
Academy 16 8 18 20 — 62
Yoe 12 11 15 12 — 50
Academy (26-6, 12-0) — Franklin 18, McWilliams 15, Ta.rambeau 15, Cephus 7, Preddie 4, White 2, Tr.Rambeau 1.
Yoe (NA, 3-9) — Melton 11, Hemphill 10, Spikes 8, Bynaum 6, Hollomon 6, Stewart 5, Booze 3, Wright 1.
JV — Academy 72, Yoe 70
Freshman — Yoe 63, Academy 34
DISTRICT 17-2A
Moody 42, Valley Mills 32
Valley Mills 8 6 8 10 — 32
Moody 11 11 9 11 — 42
Valley Mills (NA, 7-5) — McCutcheon 15, Matthews 7, McNair 3, Degrase 3, Simmons 2.
Moody (17-10, 6-6) — Hohhertz 13, Allen 9, Stone 9, Jarzynkowski 6, Fellers 3.
Rosebud-Lott 51, Chilton 46
Chilton 14 14 2 16 — 46
Rosebud-Lott 17 8 13 13 — 51
Chilton (NA, 10-2) — Bailey 13, Garner 12, Davis 11, Promer 8, Cooke 2.
Rosebud-Lott (19-13, 7-5) — C.Buhl 19, Landrum 17, Truesdale 9, Reyna 6.
JV — Rosebud-Lott 45, Chilton 38
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 53, Copperas Cove 52
Temple 11 13 9 20 — 53
Copperas Cove 12 12 13 15 — 52
Temple (22-13, 9-7) — Burleson 20, T.Johnson 18, Hall 7, Crow 2, Thomas 2, H.Johnson 2, Russell 2.
Copperas Cove (22-11, 8-8) — Powell 16, Knotts 13, McCloud 13, Honea 5, Anderson 2, Chapman 2, Wallace 1.
JV — Copperas Cove 50, Temple 29
DISTRICT 18-4A
Gatesville 64, Robinson 46
Robinson 4 19 12 11 — 46
Gatesville 15 14 13 22 — 64
Robinson — Crowson 16, Welsh 13, Asheralt 8, Dudley 3, Lashombe 2, Schnizer 2, Doyle 2.
Gatesville — Ward 18, Washington 16, Jones 9, Chacon 4, Jaynes 4, Boyd 4, Warren 3, L.Smalley 2, Nolte 2, C.Smalley 2.
JV — Robinson 48, Gatesville 46
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 44, Troy 41
Troy 13 10 7 11 — 41
Rogers 11 9 13 11 — 44
Troy (NA, 7-7) — Sebek 16, Mosley 14, Guardiola 6, Saxon 3, Pierce 2.
Rogers (21-12, 8-6) — Talafuse 21, Ja.Chervenka 13, T.Wolfe 8, B.Wolfe 2.
Note — Rogers finishes fourth in 19-3A and will face Buffalo in Bryan at 6:30 p.m. Monday in bi-district round.
Other Scores
Hewitt Midway 70, Belton 25
Franklin 67, Rockdale 34