ABILENE — McLennan jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and never looked back on its way to a 10-4 victory over Temple College on Monday at the Region V tournament, ending the Leopards’ season.
Andre Jackson was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples for TC (39-16), which fell to MCC for the sixth straight time.
Temple starter Nathan Medrano gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in two innings before giving way to a wave of five Leopards relievers.
“Right now, we’re disappointed because of the outcome of the tournament. This was a really good bunch of guys,” TC coach Craig McMurtry said. “This was one of the most competitive groups we’ve had as far as how they handled their business and went about the season. They’ve set a good standard for the guys coming back and the new guys coming in.”
Starter Will Medrano allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks in 7 1/3 innings for the Highlanders, whose 11 hits included six for extra bases. MCC will host Cisco in a super regional that will decide a berth in the Junior College World Series.