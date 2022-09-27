Harker Heights delivered 13 service aces to just two errors Tuesday night, and that accuracy coupled with timely runs to thwart rally-minded Temple propelled the visiting Lady Knights to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-13 volleyball victory inside Wildcat Gym.
“They hit their spots pretty well and they got us a couple times. They would push us short and then they pushed us back,” Temple head coach Anna Anderson said. “So, it was smart serving on their part. That really affected us on serve-receive. It’s something we have to work on.”
Harker Heights (9-22) pushed its District 12-6A record to 2-3 with the victory, getting four aces from Kaley Lelauti during the match’s first eight points to set the tone from the line. Brooke Ross also finished with four aces, Ezra Leifeste and Zariah Pena each had two, and Katie Kennison chipped in one.
“We work on that in practice because that’s a big piece,” Harker Heights head coach Alina Wilder said. “Some people disregard the serve but that can really help you out in the long run. So, we work on it a lot.”
Allison Vaden had a match-high 10 kills for Temple (5-6, 0-5), which mounted a comeback in the opening set, twice erasing eight-point deficits and getting within two points three times. Vaden also had a team-high four blocks on a night when the Tem-Cats had nine overall — including three from Dejah Thomas and two from Claire Little.
Keagan Bankston and Thomas had two kills apiece, setters Tiana Freeman and Natalia Partida each supplied seven assists and Alyssa Yepma came up with 11 digs for Temple.
Tyra Oliver paced Heights with nine kills. Eliyanna Hatcher had six, and Ava McKinzie and Sarafina Jones both had five.
“Temple has some scrappy players and they got some good hits in. (Anderson) is doing a really good job with the program,” Wilder said. “So, it was very important for us to pick up that victory. It’s important for us to keep pressing forward. We had some things in the beginning of the season, so we are trying to make a turnaround.
“The main thing was focusing on, ‘OK, y’all, now is the time to turn it around.’”
Behind the serves of Lelauti, the Lady Knights jumped in front 10-2 in Game 1, and they led 14-6 when Temple began to find some traction. Nine of the next 12 points went to the Tem-Cats to put them within 17-15, and they were down just 20-18 a few points later. But a pair of aces from Ross spurred a 5-0 spurt that closed out the set in favor of Heights.
Two 5-0 runs and another of 6-0 kept the momentum in the Lady Knights’ corner during the second set, but Temple put itself in position to force a Game 4 by staying within striking distance in Game 3.
The Tem-Cats clawed to a three-point deficit, 16-13, after trailing by as many as eight. Harker Heights, though, put together a 9-0 run to punctuate its sweep.
“We worked a lot of situational stuff in practice. They did some of that but we just keep getting so far behind. It’s difficult to fight back,” Anderson said. “We have to go back to the drawing board and work on some stuff for defense because they killed us on tips. They were smart with their tips, so kudos to Harker Heights. It’s a nice front row that they have. We just have to make sure we stay positive.”