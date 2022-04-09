From almost the outset of the NFL draft in 1936, local players have been chosen to be part of a pro franchise. On occasion, they were among the coveted first-round picks.
Sammy Baugh, who got his start in Temple, was the sixth overall pick by Washington in 1937. Baugh’s friend, former TCU teammate and ex-Wildcat Ki Aldrich was the first player selected in 1939 by the Chicago Cardinals. Gatesville’s Cotton Davidson was taken fifth out of Baylor in 1954. Temple Dunbar’s Joe Greene was chosen fourth in 1969 by Pittsburgh out of North Texas State, and Killeen running back Don Hardeman was taken 15th by Houston out of Texas A&M-Kingsville in 1975. In the 1980s, Belton’s Ricky Sanders was selected 16th in the supplemental draft by New England.
The draft has become a highly anticipated cable television event, with automatic riches going to the early picks. Belton’s Logan Hall is projected to go in the second round as a defensive tackle out of the University of Houston later this month.
It wasn’t always such a riveting media event, even for prospective players, as one mid-20th century former Wildcat could attest.
Joe Watson, arguably the least recognizable name among the locals taken in the first round, had already lived quite a life before the Detroit Lions selected him as the fifth pick in the 1950 draft.
Born in Sherman in 1925, Watson’s family moved to Temple and he was a vital part of some of Les Cranfill’s early 1940s Wildcats teams. He was more commonly referred to at that time by his middle name of La Verne but reverted to his given first name after high school.
As was common during the World War II era, Watson put off college in favor of serving the country for a couple of years in the Army Air Corp. He didn’t put off football though, playing service ball while training in Lake Charles, La.
By the time he arrived on the Rice campus in 1946, he was a burly 6-foot-2, 230 pound freshman who played center and linebacker for the Owls under legendary coach Jess Neely. Watson was a cog on Rice’s Southwest Conference championship teams in 1946 and ’49 when the Owls won the Orange and Cotton Bowls, respectively. He was an all-conference player the final three years and an All-American in 1949. He was later inducted into the Rice Athletic Hall of Fame.
Even with those credentials, the 1950 NFL draft was not foremost on his mind. He was 25 and had a good job lined up with Gulf Oil, where he would work for 37 years as a sales engineer. Playing professional football was not a year-round gig then.
Watson, who died in 2006, told noted Detroit-based sportswriter Mitch Albom in 1990 how he was informed that he was taken by the Lions while hanging around the Rice athletic facilities.
“Back then, there was no draft on TV or anything like that,” Watson told Albom. “(Neely) told me I had a phone call. It was the Lions’ coach, Bo McMillin.
“He told me Detroit had chosen me in the draft. That’s all. Not No. 1. Nothing like that. Back then, you didn’t even care what round you were taken. It didn’t make much difference. Coach McMillin said he’d come down to Houston to talk to me. And a few months later, he did.”
No fanfare. No one holding up a No. 1 Lions jersey. No photo with the NFL commissioner, and certainly, no agents.
When McMillin came to Houston, they met one-on-one in a hotel. The coach told Watson they would pay him $7,500 to play that year. With a solid job in hand with Gulf, Watson balked and said he wouldn’t play for less than $8,500. McMillin said he would talk to the ownership to see what he could do and returned to Detroit. He eventually called back with an $8,500 offer and told Watson, “Now get up here and start practicing.”
Watson was in Detroit the next day. He played center, snapping the ball to legendary fellow Texan Bobby Layne, and was a linebacker. He rarely left the field, routinely playing more than 50 minutes per game for the Lions, who went 6-6 that year. He recorded an interception and a fumble recovery.
Two years later, the Lions won the first of three NFL championships in the 1950s. Watson wasn’t part of those teams.
McMillin had promised Watson a $1,000 increase for 1951 but was replaced by Buddy Parker, who wrangled with Watson over the raise. While Parker and the Lions discussed the pay increase, Watson told them he needed at least two weeks’ notice before training camp in order to work out arrangements and be fair to his Gulf Oil employers.
Watson got the raise, but he didn’t get the notice. The No. 5 pick in the 1950 NFL draft never played another down.