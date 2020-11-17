BELTON — Having helped Mary Hardin-Baylor compile a long list of accomplishments during his tenure as athletic director, one of Randy Mann’s biggest desires now is to have more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
After spending the first part of his career as a coach and the last 19 years as a professor, Mickey Kerr has a longing to get back to work in the world of sports.
The timing couldn’t be better, and UMHB on Tuesday announced new roles for both men. Mann will step aside from his duties as athletic director and return to the role of manager of athletic events, effective June 1, when Kerr will succeed him as the person in charge of the university’s athletic department.
Mann — a former assistant coach at Temple High School who came to UMHB as the men’s golf head coach in 1999 — will fulfill some of the same responsibilities he had as associate athletic director for four years from 2008-12, and he looks forward to the flexibility the job can provide.
“Retirement is something I’ve contemplated for the last couple years. I almost retired a year ago but it didn’t seem right because I feel like I’m too young to retire and just sit at home,” he said. “When the other position opened up — which I really enjoyed before, getting to know visiting coaches and officials — I thought it was the perfect opportunity.
“I’m taking it year-by-year. It depends on how much I get to travel and see my family. If it gives me the flexibility I want, then I’ll stay.”
After leading the men’s golf team to three American Southwest Conference titles and its first appearance in the NCAA Division III national championship tournament, Mann was promoted to associate athletic director in 2008 and athletic director in 2012.
During his tenure as athletic director, UMHB won national championships in football and women’s golf, served as host for five NCAA championship events, added the varsity sports of cross country, acrobatics and tumbling, and beach volleyball along with a strength and conditioning program, and expanded its facilities, including the opening of Crusader Stadium.
“Randy’s investment in student-athletes has been significant,” said Dr. Steve Theodore, the school’s senior vice president for administration. “UMHB’s name is known around the country in large part because of our athletic success.”
As for which accomplishment Mann is most proud, he can’t pick just one.
“There’s a lot that I’m very, very proud of. I don’t know if there’s one that I’m most proud of,” he said. “The most special is the relationship I developed with my coaching staff. That’s what I’ll hold close to my heart.
“I have a great staff assembled across the whole athletic department, and we’ve done great things. It’s always tough to step down, but spending time with my family and getting to do things that I haven’t been able to do cemented this decision in my mind.”
As for Kerr, he said there wasn’t any convincing needed to get him to accept the role of athletic director.
A four-year letter winner for the UMHB baseball team and the Crusaders’ head coach from 1981-83 and 1997-2001, Kerr helped start the university’s sport management program and has been the faculty athletic representative the last few years.
Following 19 years in the classroom as a teacher, he’s getting back to his roots.
“I was out running this morning and had flashbacks of being a student here and a coach here,” said Kerr, who won 130 games and a conference title over his two stints as the Crusaders’ coach. “I feel like I’ve come full-circle.
“Early on in my career, this wasn’t on my radar. But since I got back to being a faculty athletic rep, I realized how much athletics is a part of me.”
Theodore believes the combination of Kerr’s knowledge of both athletics and academics will be a boon for the school.
“I am excited about Mickey taking over the helm of our athletic department,” Theodore said. “He brings years of athletic experience, stellar academic qualifications and a passion for UMHB to the position.”
Kerr will continue to teach his normal class load through the spring semester before taking over his new duties in June, by which time he will have mulled over thousands of issues that all college athletic departments face.
“I will be teaching in the spring, but I still want to help on the athletic side,” he said. “I just want to do anything I can to be helpful, and I know I’ll meet with coaches individually as we get closer to the summer.
“I haven’t had a full night’s sleep since Dr. Theodore talked to me about the position, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. I think about so many ideas. I’m busting at the seams.”