ROCKDALE — Allison Carnahan wasn’t sure if she’d get another opportunity for redemption Tuesday night. After her header off of a corner kick sailed high and over the crossbar, the senior only thought about how a golden opportunity to extend Salado’s second-half lead had slipped away.
Fortunately, those emotions didn’t last long.
A minute after her unsuccessful header, Carnahan got another chance on a second corner kick when she found herself with the ball less than a foot from the La Grange goal line and netted Salado’s third goal of the night in the Lady Eagles’ 3-1 win in a Class 4A area-round match at Tiger Stadium.
“With headers, it’s hard to pin-point where to hit (the ball) because of my height. Honestly, sometimes I just throw my body at it and hope for the best,” Carnahan said. “But you’ve just got to put bad plays away and focus on the next play. It felt good to get some redemption.”
The outcome moved the Lady Eagles (18-6-3) into the regional quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six seasons and ended a bid by La Grange (14-6-2) to make history by advancing to the third round for the first time in program history.
Salado — which defeated Mexia 2-0 in the bi-district round — will face Lorena at 6 p.m. Thursday in Lorena for a chance to advance into the regional semifinals for the first time since its state semifinal appearance in 2016.
“I feel like our program is slept on, so we all have this sense of passion to prove to everyone just how hard we work,” Carnahan said. “We’re all just so eager to prove ourselves.”
Few things went askew for Salado in its second-round contest. The Lady Eagles led 2-0 at halftime, answered a second-half score by La Grange with one of their own and held the advantage in shots on goal (10-3) and corner kicks (6-2).
La Grange cut gap to 2-1 in the 48th minute. Megan Davis’ strike after taking control of a loose ball got past Salado keeper Avery Wright. Eleven minutes later, Carnahan made it 3-1 to all but seal it.
Taylor Dabney opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a La Grange defensive miscue. The Lady Leopards tried to clear the ball deep in their territory but kicked the ball to Dabney, who scored from point-blank range.
Salado’s lead grew to 2-0 in the 33rd minute as Haley Piatak’s rolling kick was beyond the reach of La Grange keeper Harper Westall. Piatak had a shot to make it 3-0 in the 37th after La Grange was called for a hand ball in the box. Piatak’s penalty kick was stopped by Westall, which was one of the few things not to go in the Lady Eagles’ favor.
Wright saved two shots, while Westall cleared seven of the 10 shots she faced.
“Because we didn’t have playoffs last year, we have about half of these girls who haven’t experienced playoffs before this year. We also have some older girls who have been here and can calm things down on the field,” Salado head coach Michael Goos said. “We saw a little adversity, had that missed penalty kick and gave up that goal that made things a little shaky. But we shook it off and played together.”
Tuesday’s match played out much closer than the teams’ previous playoff bouts. Salado defeated La Grange in the opening round of the playoffs in 2015 and 2016 by a combined score of 19-0.
“We feel like we deserve this success because of COVID,” Carnahan said. “That sounds entitled, but we have seniors who have put in the work and deserve to play as many games as possible.”