HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Temple’s Jackson receives all-state honorable mention
Temple senior defensive back Roman Jackson received honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Team, which was announced Saturday.
Jackson had 38 tackles and seven interceptions to help the Wildcats reach the first round of the playoffs.
Killeen Shoemaker junior DeAndre Exford was a third-team selection on offense as an all-purpose player, and Copperas Cove senior Micah Cox was voted to the third team as a kick returner.
Rockwall senior receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named offensive player of the year after totaling 108 receptions for 2,161 yards and 35 touchdowns, and Cypress Creek senior linebacker Josh White earned the defensive honor after making 132 tackles, including 24½ for losses.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: TC women take down Cisco
CISCO — Tiana Gardner had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping Temple College get past Cisco 76-71 for a key road win Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Leopards (16-10, 6-6 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference), who are fighting for the league’s final berth in the regional tournament, scored 23 first-quarter points to grab the lead and held the Lady Wranglers at bay the rest of the way.
“This was a big win for us,” said Temple coach Kim Sebek, whose team has a busy week ahead with games at home Monday against McLennan, on the road Wednesday at Ranger and back home next Saturday against Southwestern Christian. “We set the tone early and want to do the same thing Monday against McLennan because we need to win that one to earn the season split with them.”
Jordyn Carter scored a game-high 22 points, and Keiarra Rivers added 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Temple.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UMHB men fall to LeTourneau
LONGVIEW — Mary Hardin-Baylor had double-digit leads in both halves but couldn’t hold off LeTourneau, which surged after intermission for a 96-86 victory Saturday afternoon.
The last double-digit advantage for the Crusaders (13-10, 5-9 American Southwest Conference) was 46-36 at the 17:48 mark of the second half. The Yellowjackets (18-5, 10-3) tied it at 56-all with 13:19 before going ahead for good.
Justin Moore scored 32 points, and Nate West finished with 30 and 10 rebounds for LeTourneau.
Logan Hicks had 25 points, Sam Moore and Kendal Little added 16 apiece, and Devyn Brewton chipped in 10 for UMHB, which remained in fourth place in the ASC West Division standings — one game back of the second-place tandem of Hardin-Simmons and Concordia Texas, and one game ahead of fifth-place McMurry.
The top four teams from the West earn berths in the conference tournament, and the Crusaders close the regular season with road games against Howard Payne on Thursday and Sul Ross State next Saturday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UMHB women hold off LeTourneau
LONGVIEW — Mary Hardin-Baylor held LeTourneau scoreless over the final 2 minutes and escaped with a 67-64 victory Saturday afternoon.
The 17th-ranked Lady Crusaders (19-4, 12-2 American Southwest Conference) trailed 64-60 with 2 minutes left but rallied with a basket by Allaira Jones and free throws from Jones, Bethany McLeod and Alicia Blackwell, keeping UMHB in a first-place tie atop the ASC West Division standings with two regular-season games remaining.
Keauna Whitfield had a game-high 27 points but was the only player in double figures for LeTourneau (12-11, 8-6).
Hannah Holt scored 23 points, and Blackwell and McLeod added 10 apiece for the Lady Crusaders, who close out the regular season with road games at Howard Payne on Thursday and Sul Ross State next Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UMHB splits with Schreiner
BELTON — UMHB followed up its season-opening victory against Schreiner from a day earlier with a 2-0 win in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader before falling 12-3 in the series finale.
Rahul Champanieri (1-0) threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts for UMHB in Saturday’s first game, and the Crusaders (2-1) scored on a balk in the fourth inning and on a fielder’s choice in the fifth to produce the only runs. Malek Bolin was 2-for-3 for UMHB.
The Mountaineers (2-3-1) got to Crusaders starter Bailei Whatley (0-1) for four runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of the finale and tacked on four runs in the sixth off reliever Kam Lewis to blow open the game. Jeb Zolman homered for UMHB, which hosts Southwestern on Tuesday afternoon.