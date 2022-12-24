Javeon Wilcox was a jack-of-all-trades over the last three years for the Lake Belton Broncos.
If his team needed a stop on third or fourth down, Wilcox was usually there to make it from his safety position.
Or if it was a touchdown that was required by the Broncos’ offense, Wilcox was often the target, and typically delivered.
The two-way standout who many at Lake know as “Boom” made an impact not just on opposing ball-carriers with his heavy hits, but most everywhere he went, and left another mark on the Broncos program earlier this week.
Wilcox became Lake Belton’s first football player to sign a National Letter of Intent when he signed with TCU during Wednesday’s early signing period.
“There’s a lot of emotions,” said Wilcox, who led the Broncos in tackles in his junior and senior years, finishing with 125 stops and a team-best three interceptions during Lake’s first playoff-qualifying season this fall. “But the one main thing is taking a lot of weight off my family’s back. Not having to worry about paying for college, so it’s a blessing.”
Wilcox — who also had 16 receptions for 339 yards and eight TDs this year — said he initially will be slotted as a hybrid safety for the Horned Frogs. It is a role that suits his playing style, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pounder said.
“I feel like it lets me do what I can do on the field best instead of just kind of putting me in a box and having me do something when I know I can do other stuff outside of that and be a help on the field to my team being in multiple positions,” he said.
No matter the duties assigned to Wilcox while in Fort Worth, Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope thinks he will ably fill them.
“What an outstanding young man and probably the most intelligent football player that I’ve ever coached,” Cope said. “Always wanted to be challenged by his coaches and also was a really good wide receiver for us as well. I’m just so thankful for him and his family for doing everything that they have done to start this program off.”
The signing was the next step in a long journey that started when Wilcox first picked up the game in Temple’s youth leagues.
He spent time on the Cowboys and the Blaze, who were coached by family friends, before reaching his ninth-grade year when he suited out for Belton High’s freshman team.
Initially skeptical about playing football — at first he preferred to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Derrick, who played basketball in Cameron — he said he became acclimated early on by soaking up everything about the game.
“Just knowing all the positions early and actually doing the work that those positions do, I feel like that got me invested into the game of football,” Wilcox said. “It takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of maintenance on your body to keep you healthy and stuff like that.”
It was a perceived slight during his freshman season that Wilcox said really pushed him to hone his skills and sharpen his focus, and ultimately helped him become the player he is today.
“Eighth-grade year, I felt like I was good enough to be on the varsity team going into my freshman year,” he recalled. “When somebody got hurt on the varsity (in ninth grade), I felt like they should’ve moved me up and they didn’t. I feel like that’s what made me work harder and really made me go hard on my football. So when I did that and I knew I was going to put the time and effort into it, I feel like I knew I could make it to the next level.”
Lake Belton opened its doors for Wilcox’s sophomore year, and he closed his prep career as a three-year starter who helped the Broncos get their program off the ground, culminating in this year’s playoff berth.
Along the way, his physical, aggressive play caught the eye of a handful of colleges — he also had scholarship offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Texas Tech and SMU, among others — but TCU stood out.
“Really, it was the coaches and how they build relationships with the recruits and the players. (TCU coach Sonny Dykes) comes in and treats you like family, just letting the recruits come to his house and meet his family and have an official visit at his house and stuff like that. I feel like that was a big role in my commitment and in committing early on before the season started,” said Wilcox, adding that he built strong ties with TCU safeties coach Paul Gonzales and special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl during the recruiting process.
Wilcox said he first began to think TCU was the right fit for him when he attended the Horned Frogs’ spring game in April. He gave his verbal commitment to the school in June, about two months before Lake Belton’s season began.
“I got there a little late and (they) did everything they could to let me in and get me on the field,” Wilcox remembered about the spring game. “I feel like it was a big deal to get me on the field and meet the coaches and meet the players. I feel like that right there really stood out to me as how much they want me as a player in their program, so that’s when I felt like this is the place I want to be.”
Not to mention, Wilcox has some friends already on TCU’s roster in wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who is from Temple, receiver Jordan Hudson and linebacker Dee Winters among others who will be familiar faces once he makes the trek about 2 hours north.
Wilcox also added that he is grateful for all the people — friends, family, coaches, teammates, and others — who helped him reach this juncture.
“I really just want to say I appreciate my coaches at Lake Belton to help me get to the point where I’m at now and helping me and encouraging me to be a leader and a role model to everyone that looks up to me,” he said. “I really want to thank them for that.”