Even though basketball in Texas has a rich history, it still tends to walk in the shadow of football.
In Central Texas alone, it’s not hard for fans to name a bevy of all-time football greats who hailed from here, but it takes a little more memory work to name the same in basketball.
As it did with football, the University Interscholastic League endeavored to honor the top 100 players, coaches and teams for boys and girls basketball, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Texas public school governing body.
State titles have been sparse and NBA products have been sparse, but the appropriate local notables were given their due.
The 1993 Temple team featuring Jerode “Smokey” Banks and Brian Skinner, plus coach, Harry Miller, were so honored despite not winning the state title or even reaching the state tournament.
That team rose to being ranked No. 1 nationally and was undefeated before being upset by Killeen Ellison in the regional final. Temple had beaten the Eagles four times prior but succumbed in the fifth meeting.
Miller enjoyed success at Seguin before landing in Temple where he began to build a basketball power on the level with its football counterpart. Miller left soon afterward for Baylor to join Darrel Johnson’s staff before succeeding the fired Johnson.
Banks, who reminded some of Scottie Pippen from that era, was destined for the NBA. He earned Southwest Conference freshman of the year honors at Baylor in 1994. Tragically, a car accident in August of that year claimed his life and his immense potential.
The 6-foot-9 Skinner followed Banks and Miller to Baylor where he parlayed a solid collegiate career into a 14-year NBA sojourn on eight different teams. Although Temple scored a pair of state basketball titles in the first third of the 20th century, there’s no denying the athletic magnitude of the 1993 team.
David Wesley of Longview, who played the 1988-89 season for Temple Junior College before moving on to Baylor and a long NBA career, also was named on the UIL’s list.
Local girls coaches and players weren’t left out, either. The most prominent area coach, Rogers’ Harley Doggett, made the list — as well he should. From 1967-2005 his teams amassed 837 wins and he took four to the state final four. His name is permanently affixed to the Rogers gym.
Doggett was joined by fellow area girls coaches Skip Townsend, who coached in Copperas Cove in the 1990s before going on to greater success at Brock, and current Lampasas coach Mark Myers, who acquired most of his more than 900 wins in Cedar Park.
Copperas Cove’s Shereka Wright was the lone female player lauded. Wright poured in 3,269 career points, led the Lady Dawgs to the 1998 state tournament and was named the 2000 national player of the year. She went on to an All-American career at Purdue and is currently the head coach at University of Texas-Arlington.
Lists like these always can be argued, but locals can’t quibble with the local choices made.
——
The Academy boys basketball team, of course, carved its own niche in local history. They became the fourth Bees team to reach the final four, losing in a Class 3A state semifinal earlier in the week to eventual champion San Antonio Cole. Only the Rogers girls can say the same.
The Bees joined predecessors from 1985, 1998 and 2002. The 1985 team, paced by Todd Lisenbe, fell to eventual 2A champion Grapeland in the semifinals. Joshua Smith and the 1998 squad reached the final before being turned away by Krum. Of course, Luke Barganier and the Bees broke through for the title by beating Frankston, 49-48, in 2002.
——
When Temple native and former Temple College softball coach Kristen Zaleski left for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi she took a lot of Temple with her to the Southland Conference program.
Zaleski is in her second year leading the Islanders and there are eight players on the roster either brought from Temple College or recruited from area towns. Former Academy star Kennedy Jimenez has the dual role of having played in high school locally and for Zaleski at TC. Freshman pitcher Megan Depew hails from Holland. Also dotting the Islanders lineup are former Lady Leopards Tiler Noyola, Tiare Lee, Alyssa Escamilla, Daisy Gonzalez, McKenzie Purcell and Skye Koehl.
Not only that, Zaleski’s pitching coach is former Rogers, TC and Texas State hurler Paige Williams.
The coastal pipeline from Bell County to Corpus Christi appears to be open for business.
——
In the 115 years of Temple football, only 16 men have been given the right to be known as the program’s head coach.
The Wildcats lost one from that small fraternity last month.
David Beal, the Wildcats’ first head coach of the 21st century, died at age 62 in Russellville, Ark., after a battle with brain cancer.
Beal had the unenviable task of following his mentor Bob McQueen, for whom he had worked under for several years before striking out on his own with head coaching jobs in Brenham and Spring Westfield. His desire was to return to Temple if and when the opportunity presented itself. He had been an integral part of the Wildcats’ staff for the 1992 state championship team. He also served as a Wildcats varsity baseball assistant for a time.
Prior to his days in Temple, Beal was a Texas A&M quarterback from 1977-80 and served as an assistant under Jackie Sherrill, helping form the 12th Man kickoff team.
Unfortunately, Beal’s Temple teams struggled to an 8-22 record from 2000-02. He later spent 10 years as Bryan’s offensive coordinator.