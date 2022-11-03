Evan Roland has spent basically all of his football-playing days on the front lines, an area aptly suited to his body type and physical nature.
So much so, in fact, that Roland quickly caught an eye or two along Lake Belton’s sideline shortly after he arrived there as a sophomore.
“I didn’t like the way he was hitting us, so I wanted him on my side, hitting the offense,” Broncos defensive line coach Jason Hill said. “I saw pretty early how tough he was and how rough he played and I liked that. So I stole him, got him over to the defensive side.”
For his part, Roland has been happy to oblige, no matter the side he’s on, though he’s admittedly glad things turned out the way they did.
“Thank goodness, because I am very grateful I got moved to D-line,” said Roland, a starting defensive end who began his days as a Bronco at left guard, though that lasted only a few weeks at most.
“I mean, no offense to those offensive guys, but I’ve always loved defense,” the senior continued. “You know, laying the hit instead of getting hit, so I was very grateful (Coach Hill) did that.”
Though Roland began on Lake’s O-line, he readily recalls the first time he switched over. In fact, It didn’t even take a full game for him to make the move.
It came Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake’s initial game as a program, played on the road against the Stephenville junior varsity, a contest the Broncos won 48-0.
“I know we were winning by a lot our first game ever against Stephenville,” Roland said. “So at halftime, they were kind of resting the starters, just letting the backups come in. So they just kind of threw me in on defense and I guess they thought I shined.
“Week 2, Week 3, I kind of transitioned, still played a little O-line, but kind of transitioned my way to D-line.”
Ever since, Roland has rolled into offensive backfields — this year he has 32 tackles, five for a loss, and three sacks, which ties for tops on the team — as he’s continued to put in the time and effort needed to master the details of his craft.
“For him, it was pretty seamless,” Hill said. “What made him good at offensive line transferred over to defensive line. It’s a whole different ballgame as far as the mentality that you have to bring. Both spots you have to be tough, but fitting defensively and blocking offensively are pretty different.”
At 5-foot-9 and about 245 pounds, Roland is usually shorter, if not also lighter, than many of his opponents.
One way he counters that is by adjusting his mindset, and by knowing his strengths and how to use them.
“I’m kind of shorter than most of the linemen, so I have to get in the mindset that it’s going to be a dogfight,” said Roland, who also competes in powerlifting and track and field. “Especially against those tackles and guards, and they’re 6-3, 300 pounds, just using my size and my low center of gravity, and doing that to the best of my ability.”
Head coach Brian Cope believes it’s Roland’s work ethic that has enabled him to succeed.
“He has done everything right,” Cope said. “He’s one of the best workers we have. He’s not very vocal. He just shows up and he’s going to go to work every single day. I’m really going to miss seeing him next year every day. He always has a smile on his face.”
Roland, who was born and raised in the Temple area, began playing football as a fourth-grader after trying his hand at several other sports as a youth.
“I grew up playing baseball first and then soccer, you know, the little kid phase of soccer, and then basketball,” he said. “Once I got to high school, I realized I was probably going to have to focus on one sport and I chose football. Football’s definitely my favorite sport.”
For Roland, it was partly his interest in video games and partly his dad’s interest in the Dallas Cowboys that first drew his attention to football.
“My dad is a huge fan of the Cowboys,” the 18-year-old said of his father, Chris. “I always remember growing up, watching the Cowboys and then playing (video-game franchises) Madden and NCAA (Football). That really got me interested in football, just talking about it and watching it with my dad.”
Even now, it’s mostly about the people he’s met and the relationships he’s built that Roland says are his favorite parts of being a member of the Broncos.
“It’s definitely the connections, I think — the relationships with my teammates, with my coaches. That’s one of the things I’m really going to miss next year when I go off to college,” said Roland, who mentioned fellow starting defensive linemen Adam Walden and Keuntaye Williams as well as offensive linemen Logan Gandara and Braden Gutierrez, among others, as people he’s grown close with and who helped push him to improve through the years.
“Even when times got tough in football, I always knew that my friends and coaches were going to lift me up,” Roland continued. “So, all those early morning practices, you know — a big reason I tried never to miss a practice was because of my friends.”
Now Roland — who first played with a good number of those teammates while a student at North Belton Middle School — has a chance to achieve a goal that he and his comrades have held since stepping foot at Lake Belton in 2020.
Part of the reason that Roland said he chose to attend Lake then was because of its proximity to where he lived, but he also had another reason in mind.
“I just thought it would be really cool to be able to be in the first class to graduate and be able to build the program,” he said. “So, that’s a good reason I wanted to come here — start our own legacy.”
Roland and the Broncos began doing that while playing their first two years as an independent but were unable to compete for a postseason berth until this year, when they were made a member of nine-team District 4-5A-I.
Lake Belton (7-2, 5-2) sits one win shy of reaching that landmark playoff spot as tonight’s regular-season finale against Killeen Ellison (5-4, 4-3) approaches. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Belton’s Tiger Field in the winner-take-all game for the league’s last remaining playoff berth.
“It would mean the world,” Roland said of playing another game beyond tonight. “I haven’t got that chance the last three years. So just that chance to be able to go to the playoffs with my teammates, we’ve worked for this since Day 1 our sophomore year and I think we’re ready to have a good chance to do something special.”