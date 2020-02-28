COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UMHB women beat ETBU, advance to ASC tourney title game
RICHARDSON — Hannah Holt scored a game-high 27 points, fueling Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 67-50 victory over East Texas Baptist on Friday in a semifinal of the American Southwest Conference tournament.
The Lady Crusaders (23-4) advanced to the tournament championship game for the sixth time and will face host Texas-Dallas or Hardin-Simmons at 6 p.m. today.
UMHB forced ETBU (20-7) into 27 turnovers and limited the Tigers to 23 second-half points.
Kendall Rollins added 11 points, and Alicia Blackwell and Allaira Jones chipped in eight apiece for the Lady Crusaders, who made nine 3-pointers. Holt was 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and Rollins went 3-of-8.
Amanda Wilson scored 18 points for the Tigers, who made only two 3s and shot just 36 percent (20-of-56) overall.
The winner of today’s championship game will receive the ASC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Midland cruises past TC
MIDLAND — Midland scored eight first-inning runs and never looked back en route to a 14-4 victory over Temple College that lasted only five innings Friday.
Starter Ulises Quiroga (1-2) didn’t make it out of the first inning for the Leopards (9-8), who surrendered 13 hits that included three home runs.
“We didn’t pitch very well and didn’t swing the bats very well today,” Temple coach Craig McMurtry said.
The teams play again at noon today.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UMHB drops two to Belhaven
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor was swept by Belhaven in a doubleheader Friday, falling 8-5 in extra innings and 7-0.
Belhaven (4-7, 2-3 American Southwest Conference) broke a 5-all tie in the eighth inning of the opener, scoring three runs off Crusaders reliever Landon Murray (1-1).
UMHB (5-4, 2-3) managed only four hits in Game 2 to spoil a stout performance by starter Rahul Champaneri (2-1), who limited the Blazers to two just two runs on five hits through six innings.
The teams wrap up the three-game series at noon today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UMHB splits with Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — Mary Hardin-Baylor split a doubleheader with Belhaven on Friday, dropping the opener 12-4 before bouncing back for an 8-5 win in Game 2.
Hannah Wolfe homered for UMHB (7-2, 4-1 American Southwest Conference) in the opener, but the Blazers (6-2, 4-1) roughed up starter Kat Reed (2-2) and relievers CeCe Darilek and Kami Flowers for 14 hits.
Korbyn Bassett hit a home run as part of her 4-for-4, four-RBI performance for the Crusaders in Game 2. Bayleigh Grogan (4-0) went the distance in the circle for UMHB.
The teams close the three-game series at noon today.