Respond was a key verb for Lake Belton around this time last week.
It represents the first letter in its program-wide motto ‘rise up,’ which also serves as an acronym for other key terms the Broncos strive to put into action on a daily basis.
Following their 42-0 smackdown of Waco last Friday, this week is about a different verb — sustain. Though it isn’t the ‘s’ in Lake’s rally cry (service is), it still fits the bill as the Broncos (4-1, 2-1) aim for their second straight win when they host Cleburne (0-5, 0-3) in a 7 p.m. District 4-5A-I contest Friday at Tiger Field.
“I think our coaches have really done a great job of refocusing our team after a big win,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said Tuesday afternoon, three-plus days removed from his team’s first shutout of the season, which helped it move on from a dramatic 34-33 loss to Killeen Shoemaker in the closing seconds the week before.
“We’ve had attention to detail at each position and I expect a really good red zone, third-down day (Wednesday),” Cope continued. “Last week was teach them how to respond, which is the ‘r’ in ‘rise up.’ I think this is a great week from the unity standpoint, in the sense of we’re all in this together.”
After their loss to the Grey Wolves — which snapped a 20-game winning streak that dated back to their first season in 2020, when they played an independent schedule — the Broncos regrouped with an all-around showing against Waco.
Offensively, Lake Belton spread the ball around, scoring touchdowns on four of its first five possessions — and one on special teams — to quickly compile a 35-point halftime lead.
Defensively, third downs were an area of emphasis for the Broncos, who allowed the Lions to convert only 15 percent (two of 13) of those plays one week after not having the same type of success against Shoemaker, which kept drives alive on such plays during its second-half comeback.
And lastly, Lake also produced a big game on special teams, getting 152 yards combined on punt returns from Micah Hudson and Jaydon Leza, including a 69-yard touchdown from Hudson that provided a 21-0 cushion with 10:08 left in the second quarter, marking the first special-teams touchdown for the Broncos this year.
Leza also had team highs of five receptions for 148 yards and a pair of scores to accompany his 83 yards on two punt returns.
In all, it was the type of balanced response that Lake was seeking in a bounce-back game.
Now the plan is to keep pushing forward against Cleburne, which dropped a 57-0 decision to district leader Midlothian last week and has been outscored by an average of 45 points per game (227-53).
“I’d say after our loss against Shoemaker, it was humbling,” said senior linebacker Connor Brennan, who was part of a Broncos’ defensive unit that had 15 tackles for loss against Waco as his team outgained the Lions 420-174.
“We definitely needed that,” Brennan continued. “It brought us back to reality and it showed us, alright, we’re good but we can lose — let’s not let it happen again. And after Waco, I think we’re back where we need to be. It’s a great mindset right now.”
The Yellow Jackets, under the leadership of first-year head coach Jim Woodard, are looking for their first win since last fall, a 28-14 decision over Joshua on Oct. 22, 2021. They have averaged just 10.6 points per game as they continue to learn the system of Woodard, who was hired last May from Tomball Memorial and who hopes to help guide the Yellow Jackets back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“They’re growing. Each week you can tell they’re getting better and more comfortable,” Cope said. “Their defense is very difficult. They play multiple fronts, multiple coverages, so everybody has to be on the same page. If you’re not, issues can happen.”
Cope said Cleburne will line up in a 3-3 or 4-2 base scheme on defense and will play multiple players both ways, much like Lake does at times with players such as Javeon Wilcox, Ty Legg and Hudson, among others.
Offensively, Cleburne favors the power spread look and tries to remain balanced, as does Lake Belton.
Cope added that young players such as freshman receiver/defensive back Malachi Cunningham, who leads Cleburne in receiving touchdowns and had two interceptions in the district opener against Killeen, will need to be accounted for by the Broncos.
“The big thing is understanding that we have to play four to six seconds, A to B, and if we can do that for an extended period of time, we have a chance to be a playoff-caliber team,” Cope said. “So that’s going to be a big emphasis when we turn the film on Saturday for our kids.”
By the numbers
Wilcox’s nine tackles led the way against Cleburne, giving the senior a team-best 55 stops on the year, making for an average of 11 per game. Wilcox has paced the Broncos in that category for four straight games after Bruce Onchweri had nine tackles to lead the way in the season opener versus Leander Rouse.
Brennan, Legg and Kyle Dalton each had a sack versus the Lions to double the Broncos’ season output in that statistic. Brennan and senior lineman Evan Roland each have two sacks on the season.
Keshawn Baptiste also forced a fumble and Rocky Parker had a fumble recovery against Waco.
Offensively, Tristan Robin scored his first two rushing touchdowns of the year, while his 62 yards on the ground pushed his season total to a team-high 254 yards on 38 carries.
Hudson’s two TDs gives him 10 through the first five games, eight of which have come through the air, which is tops among area players.