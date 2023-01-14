So often now, we get the feeling that the older football players get, the less about the game it becomes.
Even at the collegiate level, the reports of signing with a program for a seven-figure total through name, image and likeness rules is beginning to have a sullying effect.
Still, there are talented adult players who compete for next to no compensation in an organized setting for victories and championships, as well as for a variety of personal reasons.
One of those teams is in Temple.
The Centex Tigers, part of the Texas United Football Association, are readying for their second year as a franchise and first based in Temple after a move from Chilton. The league, along with two other Texas-based leagues, is considered developmental for players who would like another chance to take their talents to another level. It’s also an opportunity for those who used to play to get back on the field and see what they’ve still got.
“It’s an outlet for people to get where they want to go,” said Daniel Holland, part-owner of the Tigers. “We see a lot of talent come through this area and they deserve to (play) somewhere else. There is a lot of talent in Bell County.”
Currently, the Tigers call Central Texas Christian School their home field while they use Temple High facilities for practice.
In one sense, they are weekend warriors. Practices and games are on weekends as the vast majority are employed during the work week, including a number of military personnel. The age range runs from 18 to 50.
Holland said many Tigers want to use the team as a gateway to playing at a higher level such as Arena football or in a traditional professional league. Others just want to feel the game again while they can. One player told Holland that he used to play, but his wife and children never saw him play so he wanted to show those closest to him what he used to do and maybe still could.
“Some guys want to go out with a bang,” Holland said. “We have active military guys who are here for three years, and this is what they want to do.”
Holland, 30, was a standout defensive lineman for Lexington and went on to play for Navarro Junior College. An injury curtailed his career. During the week, Holland, who now lives in Temple, travels the state installing basketball goals in gymnasiums. On weekends, though, he is heavily involved with the Tigers.
The Tigers made a splash last year by knocking off the No. 1 team in the state. Holland, who partners with fellow owner David Williams, played adult football for a time and made the switch to offense as a center.
TUFA is part of the greater Austin area. Other leagues encompass the Dallas metroplex and another covers Houston to San Antonio. It is a spring league that goes into the summer. The first preseason games start in February and the regular season in March.
The Tigers, who don LSU-influenced purple and gold colors, are coached by D.T. Thomas. The non-profit Tigers play against the Austin Wild, Waco Tornadoes and the Leander Wolfpack, among numerous others.
Teams are allowed to carry a 53-player roster, though Holland prefers to keep it around 42 or so. “I don’t want guys coming and sitting,” he said.
A tryout combine took place last September and the Tigers have been preparing ever since for the new season. Holland said some players come at him and the coaching staff with film, but he prefers to see them in live action. “We want you to do what you can do,” he said. “We have smart coaches who can use you somehow.”
The offensive and defensive schemes are kept pretty simple and straightforward with more emphasis on the running game. Holland said he much prefers to see a game of 300 to 400 yards rushing with 100 yards passing rather than vice versa.
What the team and league primarily seek is to give athletes another opportunity to play and take it as far they can.
“This program is what you make of it,” Holland said. “We get you water, a uniform and we take film of everything. You can dissect it and put it on (the scouting film app) Hudl.
“Nobody gets paid for this,” he said. “It is just for the love of the game.”